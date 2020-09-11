YELLVILLE — After a 42-6 win over Two Rivers in Yellville-Summit’s first game of the season, the Panthers got a dose of their own medicine in their next game.
Penalties, turnovers and no answer to Corning High School’s running game on Friday resulted in the Panthers being handed a 40-0 shutout loss in front of their home crowd on Senior Night.
A punt, two turnovers on downs and an interception were the results of Yellville-Summit’s first four offensive possessions. The first drive of the second quarter for the home team had all the highlights. Briten Roberts completed four passes to four different receivers and the Panthers began building momentum. A pair of busted plays after a short pass to Caiden Curtis left the home team short of yards. Their best drive resulted in another turnover on downs and Corning continued taking advantage of a short field.
On defense, the Panthers gave the Bobcats a pair of touchdowns and both two-point conversions as Yellville-Summit faced a 16-0 deficit at halftime.
Things went from bad to worse in the second half.
Corning successfully kicked two onside kicks to start the second half and was able to score on the first possession with a heavy dose of the run game.
Corning led by a 24-0 score with 7:37 left in the third period.
Back-to-back punts from both teams put the ball in Yellville-Summit’s hands and turnovers weighed heavy on the Panther offense.
Yellville-Summit threw an interception that gave Corning good field position. Two plays and two long runs later, the Bobcats found the end zone and then added a conversion to make it a 32-0 score.
After a pair of passes to Curtis netted the Panthers 12 yards, the third interception of the game for Yellville-Summit proved costly once again.
Corning marched down the field for 39 yards and the final score of the game.
Yellville-Summit will return to action next Friday when they visit the Timberwolves of Cedar Ridge.
