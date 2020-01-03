The last day of quarterfinal action of the North Arkansas College Senior Boys Invitational Tournament and the North Arkansas College Senior Girls Invitational Tournament started Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Pavilion.
In the afternoon session, the top two seeded girls teams moved on to the semifinals that were held on Friday. Top seeded Bergman advanced with a 65-28 drumming of 3A-1East opponent Clinton. Valley Springs bested Kingston, 59-44.
In the lone afternoon quarterfinal boys game, Bergman beat up on neighbor Lead Hill, 73-32.
Senior Girls
No. 1 Bergman 65, No. 8 Clinton 28
Clinton could not stop Bergman once the Lady Panthers began to click on offense. Bergman rolled to a 65-28 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Clinton led, 15-10 after the first period and moved ahead, 16-10 after a free throw from Madison Speer.
Bergman got a three-point play from Karsen Edwards. Clinton countered with a free throw from Alexa Booher to keep the Van Buren County team ahead, 17-13.
Bergman then went on a 15-2 run.
Edwards hit two free throws that were followed by two from Courtney Menke to tie the game at 17.
Menke then drained a trey that gave the Lady Panthers a lead that they didn’t release.
Emma Graddy continued the Bergman streak with a free throw that was followed by an Edwards basket.
Maddie Holt knocked down a trey that was followed by a bucket from Elena Mendez to put Bergman ahead, 28-19.
The Lady Panthers scored 26 points in the second frame that ended with back-to-back treys from Kara Ponder. Bergman led 36-22 at the midway point.
Bergman’s defense held Clinton to five points in the third period and scoreless in the final frame.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Ponder with 18 points. Holt added 14, Edwards nine, Mendez eight, Graddy six, Menke five, Mahkynlee Baker three and Kylie King two.
Clinton was led by Aly Bramlett with 12 points. Haven Stoltzfus added seven, Ashlyn Breedlove four, Shelby Dawson two and Speer and Erika Sykes one apiece.
No. 2 Valley Springs 59, No. 10 Kingston 44
Valley Springs rode the 31-point effort by Bethany Richardson to a 59-44 win over Kingston.
The Lady Tigers started with a 19-9 lead after the first period.
Madison Moore had seven points for the Lady Tigers and Richardson and Halle Miller added five each.
Hannah Johnson had picked up where her scoring had left off in the last game with six points in the first frame for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
In the second period, Valley Springs turned the ball over to Richardson. She scored 12 of the 13 points for the Lady Tigers as Valley Springs moved to a 32-17 advantage at the midway point.
On three occasions, the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to get the lead to 11 points, but Valley Springs would answer each attack.
Richardson had all 11 Lady Tiger points in the third period as the team moved to a 43-27 lead with 8 minutes left.
Following Richardson’s 31 was Moore with nine points. Whitney Coffelt added six, Miller five and Haylie Fry and Mattie Watkins four each.
Kingston was led by Mellia Johnson with 15 points. Hannah Johnson added 13, Renee Pittman nine, Cheyenne Cannon and Taylor Cott three each and Aliya Reynolds one.
Senior Boys
No. 2 Bergman 73, No. 10 Lead Hill 32
It wasn’t the immediate start that Bergman wanted, but the Panthers moved on to Friday’s semifinals with a 73-32 win over Lead Hill.
Bergman’s first three possessions of the game resulted in turnovers. However, when the team started to work its offense, it rolled to a 16-0 start.
Chance Carter started the Bergman run with a 3-pointer from the right corner. That was followed by a three-point play from Shelton Welsh.
Carter scored again, this time from the right block. Asher Fultz then drained a bucket that was followed by a basket from Elijah Royce.
The first of two first-period treys from Welsh gave Bergman a 16-0 lead.
Lead Hill’s T. J. Catron hit the Tigers’ first field goal of the game. He followed that with another shot and Will Mancinelli ended the frame for the Tigers with a trey.
Bergman led 26-7 after the first break.
The Panthers extended their lead to 48-15 at intermission.
Mancinelli picked up a hot hand for the Tigers in the third period. The sophomore knocked down four 3-pointers, but Bergman extended its lead to 67-29 entering the last period.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Welsh with 15 points. Fultz added 14, A.J. Van Lear 12, Carter 11, Austin Dixon and Anthony Hodge five each, Marcus Bryant and Jaxon Savage four each, Royce two and Kaden Henson one.
Leading Lead Hill was Mancinelli with 18 points. Catron added nine, John Fulton three and Gavin Dickey two.
