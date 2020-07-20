CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite neither team finishing the season because of the Covid-19 virus, North Arkansas College had two teams recognized for their efforts in the classroom.
The Lady Pioneer women’s basketball team and the softball team were recognized as Teams of Distinction by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
This recognition is based on the team’s grade point average.
“We are proud of our team’s for this,” said Northark athletic director Bobby Howard. “This is an honor for us as a college and it is a reflection upon our student athletes in their quest to receive higher education.
“Our faculty and administration have to be commended for this as well,” continued the coach. “Their leadership has been an influential force in this accomplishment.”
The softball squad finished the season with a 3.29 and the women’s basketball ended the year with a 3.09.
“This is an accomplishment,” stated Howard. “They have earned those grades in a time when the entire world was turned upside down.”
Members of the softball team include: Shyanna Holmes; Lizzie White; Sydney Palazzi; Hannah Cole; Chloe Bowen; Alexa DeLong; Maddy Frenzel; Bellane Johnson; Chaney Scott; Kirsten Pate; K.K. Thomas; Savanna Plourde; Erin Cameron; and Lexi Gilbert.
The team is coached by Seychelle Mahoney.
Members of the women’s basketball team include: Casey Wallace; Savanna Collins; Scott; Madison Moore; Tori Hayes; Cheyenne Shelton; Leah Shellnut; Kelcee Hopper; Abby Dean; Katie Roubique; Baylea Smith; Samantha Skaggs; and Brooklyn Schmelter.
The team is coached by Howard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.