Two North Arkansas College Pioneer basketball players were selected for the All-Region team.
Skyler Young of Harrison and Kenny Chambers of Willard, Mo. both earned the Division II honor.
Young was selected as a first team member and Chambers was a second team selection.
Both players earned two Region II Division II player of the week honors.
Chambers was selected in the first week of the season for play the week of Nov. 4. He was also selected for play that began the week of Jan. 27.
Young’s first selection came the week of Nov. 25. His second selection was play that began the week of Jan. 6.
Young finished the season with a 60.7 field goal average. He hit 6.7 attempts out of every 11 shots.
He finished the season hitting 70.2 of his free throw attempts. He averaged making 3.4 attempts out of 4.9 tries.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 16.8 points a contest while pulling down 8.3 rebounds a game. He collected 5.7 defensive rebounds a contest and 2.7 offensive rebounds.
Young finished the season averaging 1.8 blocks and 0.7 steals a game.
On the national level, Young was 24th in the nation in shooting percentage and he was 25th in the nation in blocks with 55 for the season.
Chambers finished the season averaging 15.3 points a game.
He hit 48.9 percent of his field goal attempts. He drained 42.5 percent of his 3-point attempts and 77.1 of his free throw tries.
Chambers had 3.5 rebounds a game to go with 6.4 assists a contest and 1.9 steals.
The sophomore was tied for seventh in the nation for assists per game.
Northark finished as runner-up in the Region II Tournament.
The Pioneers finished the season with a 22-10 record. The team was 11-2 in Pioneer Pavilion.
This marked the first time in decades that the Region II had a conference larger than two schools. The squad finished third in league play before advancing to the finals of the regional tournament.
Steve Hunter is the head coach of the team and Jordan Hunter is the assistant coach.
