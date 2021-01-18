VALLEY SPRINGS — It was two different ways of winning for Valley Springs on Friday night at Green Forest.
The senior boys game was a come-from-behind win, 48-44.
The senior girls contest was over early with Valley Springs taking a 55-25 victory.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs turned to the long ball in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 48-44 road win against Green Forest.
The home team Tigers held a 32-30 lead going into the final period.
Valley Springs junior Hunter Reese lit up the nets for four 3-pointers in the final eight minutes.
Green Forest had the same idea with three players scoring from behind the arc.
Valley Springs outscored Green Forest by an 18-12 mark with Colby Ketchum hitting a pair of field goals in the quarter and two charity shots by Brock Lippe to take the win.
Both teams scored nine points in the opening period and Green Forest got all nine points from senior center Daniel McDonald.
Ali Cabrera found a shot from deep along with three points from teammates Tony Gonzalez and Adrian Serna to lift the home-team Tigers to a 22-21 advantage at halftime.
McDonald continued to lift up his team with four baskets in the third period to go with a bucket by Cabrera.
Lippe, Griffin Stuart and Ketchum each put up three points for Valley Springs to keep it a one-possession game going into the fourth frame.
Reese scored all of his team-high 15 points from behind the arc. Trammell finished with 12 points, Ketchum 11, Lippe seven and Stuart three.
McDonald collected 23 points in the Green Forest loss. Serna added seven, Cabrera five and Isaac Demeyer, Gonzalez and Reiley Gordon three each.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs took over the game early and finished with a 55-25 win.
A Halle Miller trey to start the game and another by Cayley Patrick put Valley Springs ahead at the very start. Maura Moore hit for six points and two buckets by Haylie Fry gave Valley Springs a 20-3 lead at the first break.
After scoring all three Green Forest points in the first period, senior Maddie Youngblood hit another pair of field goals in the second period to go with a bucket by Bianca Rosales.
Green Forest’s six points in the second period were not a match with 11 from Valley Springs.
Whitney Coffelt drained a pair of 3-pointers to help Valley Springs to a 31-9 halftime advantage.
Fry, Moore and Coffelt each tallied four points in the third period as Valley Springs outscored Green Forest by a 12-11 score.
Samantha Delavin scored five points in the frame and Green Forest trailed after three periods, 43-20.
Karyce Flud scored 10 of Valley Springs’ final 12 points and the visiting Lady Tigers took the win.
Flud and Moore each had 12 points to lead Valley Springs. Coffelt added 10 points, Fry nine, Miller five, Patrick three and Emma Graddy and Tia Morris two apiece.
Youngblood led Green Forest with 13 points. Delavin had 5 points, Carlee Smothers three and Rosales and Jessica Padilla two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.