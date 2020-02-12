FAYETTEVILLE — First thing to know about the Arkansas Razorbacks’ baseball season opener against the Eastern Illinois Panthers Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium is it will start at 2 p.m. instead of the original 3 p.m.
A forecast for rapidly decreasing late afternoon temperatures and increased wind chill prompted the starting time change, the University of Arkansas announced Wednesday.
The Saturday and Sunday game times for the 3-game series remain 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Last year Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks opened their 46-20, SEC West co-championship on to the College World Series season
sweeping three from an EIU team from the Ohio Valley Conference that only went 26-30.
However the Panthers averaged four runs per game on the Hogs. And after inflicting 15-7 and 12-3 pummeling to the Panthers, Arkansas required Heston Kjerstad’s ninth-inning RBI single to escape, 3-2 in the Sunday finale.
“Very experienced, a lot of players back,” Van Horn said of Coach Jason Anderson’s Panthers. “Will Klein the right-hander that we’ll see Friday is a very hard thrower. He’ll be 95 plus most of the time. They used him as a closer last year. The second day starter is a junior college transfer lefty. And then Sunday will be another left-hander who was in their program last year who we faced. More of a softer thrower, a mid 80s type guy. He got a lot of innings for them.”
As for the EIU hitters, Van Horn said, “They lost a lot of their home runs, but they’ve got back a good amount of their hitters.”
Given Arkansas has made consecutive CWS trips to Omaha and return outfielder Heston Kjerstad and shortstop Casey Martin as junior consensus Preseason All-Americans vital to the 2018 Razorbacks finishing national runner-up, there’s national focus on the Hogs even as they open against an Ohio Valley Conference mid major.
Van Horn said Kjerstad, Martin and junior honorable mention All-American catcher Casey Opitz all are handling well their draft year expectations and the preseason hype.
As for pitching, with 2019 All-American Isaiah Campbell turned pro, sophomores Connor Noland, the right-hander from Greenwood, and lefty Patrick Wicklander, last year’s No. 2 and No. 3 starters, step up to No. 1 and No. 2. So Noland starts Friday’s opener with Wicklander set for Saturday.
Right-hander Blake Adams, preseason establishing himself a freshman phenom out of Springdale Har-Ber, draws Sunday’s start.
“He throws a lot of strikes,” Van Horn said of Adams drawing the nod. “I don’t think he walked anyone in the fall and just one or two in the (intrasquad) outings this spring.”
All-American closer Matt Cronin turned pro last summer so Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs audition the bullpen this weekend with the starters all prescribed a 75 or thereabouts season-opening pitch count.
Veterans Zebulon Vermillion, though maybe not quite ready this weekend because of a recent hamstring injury, Kevin Kopps, co-captain with Opitz, Kole Ramage and Elijah Trest all have been Van Horn mentioned as candidates to close or in middle relief or start, and freshman lefty Zack Morris of Cabot was Van Horn cited Wednesday.
For a starting lineup aside from returnees catcher Opitz, shortstop Martin, third baseman Jacob Nesbit, outfielders Kjerstad in right and Christian Franklin moved from left to replace turned pro Dominic Fletcher in center, and designated hitter Matt Goodheart, newcomers Cole Austin, a transfer via Arizona State, starts at first, switch-hitting 17-year December high school graduate become UA freshman phenom Robert Moore starts at second and junior college All-American transfer Braydon Webb starts in left.
Van Horn knows expectations soar from this blend of old and new and consecutive trips to Omaha.
“Yeah, I think expectations are probably at an all-time high around here because of what’s gone on the last couple of years and we’ve got some returners back,” Van Horn said. “People see that you are supposed to get better and do what you did last year and maybe take a step forward. That’s fine. I think the players are good with that.”
