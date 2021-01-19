NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball polls continue to look favorably on a few local teams.
Harrison’s Lady Goblins entered the Overall Poll at No. 10 last week. With a 10-0 record, the senior girls team jumped two spots to No. 8 following a 68-46 win over 4A-1 opponent Berryville on Friday night.
Harrison also holds the top spot in Class 4A.
Bergman’s Lady Panthers remain atop the Class 3A rankings with a 21-1 record and Valley Springs stayed at No. 3.
Bentonville remains at the top the pack in the Overall Poll. The remaining teams in the top five were shifted around. Fort Smith Northside replaces Conway at the two-spot. Batesville moved up to third and Melbourne advanced to fourth. Conway fell from second to fifth. Greenwood held at No. 6 along with Little Rock Christian at No. 7. Harrison is eighth and North Little Rock stayed at ninth. Vilonia fell two spots to tenth. Bergman received three votes in the Overall Poll.
Class 6A is similar to last week’s poll. Bentonville leads the way followed by Northside and then Conway. North Little Rock is fourth and Fayetteville takes No. 5.
Another unchanged poll is in Class 5A. Batesville is still No. 1 followed by Greenwood, LR Christian, Vilonia and then Lake Hamilton.
The Lady Goblins lead Class 4A. Star City moved up from third to second and Pea Ridge takes No. 3 after previously being unranked. Nashville moves up a spot to fourth and Farmington fell two slots to No. 5 after another loss last week.
Bergman’s one-point loss to Greers Ferry West Side remains the only tarnish on its record. The Lady Panthers continue to sit at the top of Class 3A. Mountain View follows at No. 2 and Valley Springs held its spot at No. 3. Central Arkansas Christian enters the poll at No. 4 while Hoxie and Atkins both enter the poll tied for the final fifth spot.
Class 2A is led by Melbourne. Des Arc jumped a position to No. 2 while Tuckerman fell to third. Marmaduke and Acorn held at fourth and fifth respectively. Flippin and Cotter each received votes in the poll.
Viola leads Class 1A followed by Mount Vernon-Enola. Kirby jumped from fourth to third while Emerson fell one spot to fourth. Norfork held its spot at fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 16. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
1. Bentonville (6) 9-2 165 1
2. FS Northside (8) 14-1 159 3
3. Batesville (3) 14-0 140 4
4. Melbourne 13-1 124 5
5. Conway (1) 11-3 110 2
6. Greenwood 9-3 95 6
7. LR Christian 12-1 74 7
8. Harrison 10-0 41 10
9. North Little Rock 10-4 35 9
10. Vilonia 13-2 19 8
Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 8, Jonesboro 6, Star City 4, Bergman 3, Nettleton 3, Farmington 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Bentonville (8) 9-2 80 1
2. FS Northside (9) 14-1 78 2
3. Conway (1) 11-3 58 2
4. North Little Rock 10-4 36 4
5. Fayetteville 6-6 13 5
Others receiving votes: Rogers 3, Bryant 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Batesville (16) 14-0 88 1
2. Greenwood (2) 9-3 67 2
3. LR Christian 12-1 53 3
4. Vilonia 13-2 28 4
5. Lake Hamilton 11-3 18 5
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 13, Nettleton 2, Greenbrier 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Harrison (15) 10-0 86 1
2. Star City (3) 15-3 65 3
3. Pea Ridge (2) 14-2 31 NR
4. Nashville 12-4 24 5
5. Farmington 10-4 22 2
Others receiving votes: Mena 21, Shiloh Christian 11, Southside Batesville 6, Fountain Lake 4.
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman (9) 21-1 81 1
2. Mountain View (8) 10-2 69 2
3. Valley Springs 16-5 47 3
4. Central Ark. Christian (1) 8-0 37 NR
5. Hoxie 11-1 10 NR
(tie) Atkins 13-5 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Dover 8, Danville 5, Lamar 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (18) 14-1 90 1
2. Des Arc 10-0 63 3
3. Tuckerman 16-2 62 2
4. Marmaduke 18-4 31 4
5. Acorn 15-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: Salem 7, Flippin 5, Cotter 3, Mansfield 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (13) 19-3 84 1
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (4) 15-2 71 2
3. Kirby (1) 12-4 47 4
4. Emerson 11-3 39 3
5. Norfork 14-6 22 5
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 3, Rural Special 2, Wonderview 1, Ouachita 1.
