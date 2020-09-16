BERGMAN — It was a successful road trip for Valley Springs on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Panthers of Bergman hosted the rival Lady Tigers but could not contain them.
Valley Springs controlled the scoreboard on their way to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-19 sweep.
Bergman won the jayvee match after three sets, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9.
Valley Springs took over early in the first set. After a 1-1 score, Lady Tiger senior Maura Moore toed the line and served the next 16 volleys including a pair of aces.
Bergman’s Truu Christenson scored on an ace while teammate Madison Phifer added a tip during a short urn that got the Lady Panthers within, 21-8.
The Lady Tigers got aggressive when Haylie Fry hit back-to-back kills followed by Chloe Avery setting up Moore for a kill that created set point.
Bergman added the next three points after Karsen Edwards won a joust at the net but it was Valley Springs that claimed the final hitting error point to earn the first set win, 25-12.
Bergman’s Kayden Powers served the first two volleys of the second match. No other Lady Panther served consecutive times at the line the rest of the way.
Valley Springs stayed on the offensive as they took a 6-2 lead behind three aces from Makenzie Graves along with a tip and a kill by Fry.
Bergman got the serve back when Edwards scored on a block.
Valley Springs got it right back and made it a 14-5 lead after three kills by Fry and then Graves set up Shaye Baker for a kill.
Fry and Graves continued to control the scoring at the net for the Lady Tigers and Valley Springs kept the offense flowing on their way to a 25-10 second-set win and a 2-0 advantage.
The third set was the last but also the closest.
Valley Springs held a 10-4 lead before the hitting errors began falling to the the benefit of Bergman.
Madison Phifer earned an ace during the Lady Panther run and the home team trailed by a 14-13 mark.
Moore added a point on a tip for Valley Springs and then scoring got contagious for the Lady Tigers.
Fry punched a kill into the hardwood followed by three-straight aces from Graves.
Bergman went on a 4-0 run to get closer, trailing 18-17.
Valley Springs stayed aggressive and pulled out the win after two kills from Katelynn Middleton and a kill by Baker assisted by Avery.
The 25-19 score earned the Lady Tigers the 3-0 sweep and improve to a 5-0 overall record on the season and 4-0 in conference play.
