NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Two Heart of the Ozarks teams were in the top 3 of their classification in the first Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll that was released.
Valley Springs and Bergman represented Boone County in the Class 3A poll.
The Tigers, who downed Bergman by 17 on Saturday night in the North Arkansas College Senior Boys Invitational Tournament, received 10 first place votes to earn the top spot in the polls.
Dumas, winner of the Berryville Holiday Hoops Tournament 10 days ago, was ranked No. 2 in the poll. Dumas received three first place votes.
Bergman received a first place vote and is ranked No. 3. Manila and Elkins close out the rankings in the classification.
Rogers rode to the top of the overall polls. North Little Rock was second and West Memphis was third.
Conway was fourth and Fort Smith Northside checked in at No. 5.
Springdale Har-Ber, who won the Lendel Thomas Classic and defeated Valley Springs by a point, was No. 6.
Magnolia, of Class 4A, was No. 7 with Russellville, Fayetteville and Little Rock Mills rounding out the rankings.
Rogers, North Little Rock and Conway are the top three schools in Class 6A with Fort Smith Northside and Har-Ber rounding out the rankings.
Class 5A was led by West Memphis. Russellville was No. 2 and Greene County Tech checked in at No. 3.
Maumelle and Vilonia were fourth and fifth.
Magnolia led Class 4A rankings with Little Rock Mills coming in second.
Blytheville, Morrilton and Valley View finished up the rankings.
In Class 2A, England and Marianna were in a tight race as England came out on top by six points.
Marked Tree was third and Lavaca finished fourth.
Izard County led the Class 1A rankings. Kirby received a first-place vote and was second. Nevada County came in third and Hillcrest and New School tied for fourth place.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 4. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. Rogers (8) 11-0 118 –
2. North Little Rock (2) 9-3 96 –
3. West Memphis (1) 10-3 93 –
4. Conway (1) 10-2 82 –
5. FS Northside (2) 10-4 72 –
6. Springdale Har-Ber 9-2 54 –
7. Magnolia 8-0 53 –
8. Russellville 10-3 42 –
9. Fayetteville 9-5 33 –
10. LR Mills 11-2 26 –
Others receiving votes: Greene Co. Tech 23, Blytheville 22, Bentonville 12, Bryant 12, Jacksonville 10, Cabot 8, Marion 5, Valley View 4, Maumelle 3, Valley Springs 1, Izard County 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Rogers (8) 11-0 55 –
2. North Little Rock (2) 9-3 39 –
3. Conway (1) 10-2 36 –
4. FS Northside (3) 10-4 35 –
5. Springdale Har-Ber 9-2 22 –
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 10, Bryant 6, Bentonville 5, Cabot 2.
CLASS 5A
1. West Memphis (11) 10-3 67 –
2. Russellville (3) 10-3 45 –
3. Greene Co. Tech 12-1 38 –
4. Maumelle 10-3 17 –
5. Vilonia 10-2 14 –
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville 12, Marion 7, Hot Springs 4, Benton 2, Siloam Springs 2, Lake Hamilton 1, LR Hall 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (9) 8-0 61 –
2. LR Mills (3) 11-2 52 –
3. Blytheville (2) 13-3 43 –
4. Morrilton 10-4 16 –
5. Valley View 10-2 15 –
Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 14, Arkadelphia 3, Malvern 3, Jonesboro Westside 1, Gentry 1, EStem 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Valley Springs (10) 19-2 62 –
2. Dumas (3) 9-1 42 –
3. Bergman (1) 20-4 32 –
4. Manila 12-3 18 –
5. Elkins 14-1 17 –
Others receiving votes: Waldron 15, Atkins 10, Ashdown 9, Rivercrest 1, Osceola 1, Trumann 1.
CLASS 2A
1. England (7) 11-1 57 –
2. Marianna (5) 12-3 51 –
3. Marked Tree 9-2 35 –
4. Lavaca (2) 16-3 32 –
5. Clarendon 7-2 7 –
tie-Quitman 12-4 7 –
Others receiving votes: Earle 6, Bay 5, Dierks 4, Cutter-Morning Star 4, Flippin 2.
Class 1A
1. Izard County (12) 19-5 62 –
2. Kirby (1) 19-2 40 –
3. Nevada 13-3 37 –
4.The New School (1) 18-1 21 –
tie-Hillcrest 18-2 21 –
Others receiving votes: Bradley 16, Concord 9, Viola 2, Ridgefield Christian 2.
