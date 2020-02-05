VALLEY SPRINGS — With the conference basketball season coming to a conclusion, Valley Springs entertained Mountain View on Tuesday night at the Tiger Lair.
Valley Springs won both boys contests. The Tigers won, 69-25, and the Junior Tigers were victorious, 49-46.
The senior girls of Valley Springs lost, 54-37.
Senior Boys
The Valley Springs senior boys warmed up in the second period on the way to posting a 69-25 win over Mountain View.
Valley Springs led 15-4 after the first period and then exploded for 22 points in the second period and 22 more in the third.
Valley Springs led 37-14 at the midway point and 59-22 at the end of the third period.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Isaac Ragland with 23 points. Braydon Carnahan added 10, Briley Saunier seven, Trell Trammell and Brock Lippe six each, Colby Ketchum five, Brock Knapp four, Teagan James and Griffin Stuart three each and Jordan Cape two.
Senior Girls
The Valley Springs senior girls only scored three points in the fourth period as Mountain View developed a 54-37 victory.
Entering the fourth period, the Lady Tigers trailed Mountain View, 36-34. The Lady Yellow Jackets outscored Valley Springs, 18-3.
Mountain View started byscoring 12 points in each of the first three periods.
The Lady Yellow Jackets led, 12-9, at the first break and 24-18 at intermission.
Valley Springs outscored Mountain View, 16-12, in the third period.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Madison Moore with 19 points. Bethany Richardson added nine, Haylie Fry four and Whitney Coffelt and Cayley Patrick three apiece.
Junior Boys
The game was tied at the middle two breaks before the Junior Tigers won the contest, 49-46.
Valley Springs got off to an 18-17 start to the game. Mountain View outscored the Junior Tigers by one point to tie the game at 31 at intermission.
The game was tied at 39-39 entering the fourth period.
Leading the Junior Tigers in scoring was Kaden Horn with 13 points. Dason Hensley, Peyton Carnahan and Jimmy Reed added 12 each.
