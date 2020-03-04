CHARLESTON — Valley Springs entered the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at Charleston High School.
A big run in the third period moved the Tigers on to the Elite Eight of the event. Facing Helena/West Helena Central High School, the Tigers downed the Cougars, 78-63.
With 6:25 left in the third period, the Cougars tied Valley Springs at 34.
Valley Springs scored the next nine points in less than a minute to take control of the contest.
Isaac Ragland started the run with an inside move. With the Cougars in a man-to-man, Ragland moved to the outside to loft a shot and hit a 3-pointer.
He was fouled on the shot and moved to the free throw line to shoot a free throw. He missed the charity shot, but Trell Trammell came down with the rebound. He lofted his shot and was fouled on the play.
Trammel sank both free throws.
The run was ended by Briley Saunier driving into the paint and hitting a shot.
After a Cougar scored on an offensive rebound, Saunier drained a trey to give the Tigers a 46-36 lead with less than 5 minutes left in the third. It marked Valley Springs largest lead of the game at that point.
Central would not go away. The Cougars ended the third period score at 53-47.
Midway through the fourth period, the Cougars were within striking distance at 60-53.
Valley Springs put an end to the Cougars thinking that they had a chance to win the contest.
Ragland hit a Tiger shot that was followed by an and-one for Helena/West Helena.
The Tigers scored the next eight points. Ragland scored four of the points and Saunier hit both ends of an one-and-one and Trell hit a field goal.
At the conclusion of the run, the Tigers led 70-56.
Saunier ended the last 2:42 outscoring the Cougars, 8-7.
Valley Springs will be back in action on Friday. The Tigers will play the winner of the Episcopal Collegiate and Osceola contest. The game will start at 5:30 p.m.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Saunier with 30 points. Ragland added 25, Brock Knapp, Trammell and Brock Lippe six each and Braydon Carnahan five.
