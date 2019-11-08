VALLEY SPRINGS — A pair of solid second halves led to wins on Thursday night at Valley Springs.
In junior high action, the Valley Springs Junior Lady Tigers ran to a 38-13 win while the Junior Tigers won, 41-24, over Alpena.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs held Alpena to two points in the first half on the way to posting a 38-13 win.
The Junior Lady Tigers took a 9-3 lead at the end of the first period, however, neither team could put many points on the board in the second frame. Valley Springs won the second 6 minutes, 3-0.
With a 12-3 lead heading into the third period, the Junior Lady Tigers didn’t allow Alpena to score a field goal. Valley Springs increased its lead to 26-5.
Valley Springs was led by Aiden Gorton with nine points. Karyce Flud added eight, Tinley Williams six, Savannah Ketchum four, Eliza Drewry and Tia Morris three each, Camie Moore and Katey Henson two apiece and Landry King one.
Alpena was led by Cassidy Ohler with six points. Katherine Rodas and Laini Block added three each and Morgan Wheatley one.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs allowed Alpena to score only one field goal in the second half on the way to posting a 41-24 win.
The first half ended in a close ballgame. Valley Springs held an 11-4 lead after the first, but Alpena won the second period, 12-8, to make it a three-point contest at halftime, 19-16.
In the second half of play, Alpena hit six free throws to go along with its lone bucket in the third period.
Leading Valley Springs was Jimmy Reed with 11 points. Maddax Johnson and Kaden Horn added eight each, Keyton Carnahan seven, Dason Hensley six and Nate Helems one.
Alpena was led by Hayden Allen with 10 points and Cory Block and Landon Savage seven each.
