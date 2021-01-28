LINCOLN — A trip west to battle Lincoln was on the Tuesday agenda for Valley Springs.
The final game went to the home team as Valley Springs lost the senior boys contest, 57-46.
Senior girls action went the way of the Lady Tigers to the tune of a 67-48 win.
In junior girls play, Valley Springs rolled to a 38-9 victory.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs was behind most of the way and suffered a 57-46 loss on the road against Lincoln.
The Wolves had an 11-10 lead at the end of the first period.
Trell Trammell scored the only field goals of the opening quarter with seven points while Griffin Stuart added two free throws and Colby Ketchum one.
The Tigers combined for 6-of-9 shooting at the foul line in the second led by Ketchum’s four points but Lincoln outscored Valley Springs by a 19-12 score and the Wolves took a 30-22 lead into halftime.
Griffin buried a trey to start the third followed by a pair of Brock Lippe buckets. Trammell then scored and Ketchum later added a three-point play. Valley Springs scored 16 points in the quarter while Lincoln tallied 13.
Valley Springs was down by a 43-38 score to start the fourth, but were outscored by a 14-9 margin to end with a loss.
Trammell scored 13 points for the Tigers. Lippe and Ketchum added 10 apiece, Stuart five, Jordan Cape three and Hunter Reese two.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs took over the game in the second period and came away with a 67-48 road win over the Lady Wolves.
The game was knotted at seven apiece after the first period. Valley Springs added 25 points to the score in the second.
Whitney Coffelt and Emma Graddy each contributed eight points to go with five by Cayley Patrick and two each from Haylie Fry and Maura Moore.
The Lady Tigers came out of halftime with a 32-19 lead and added another 10 points to the advantage. Fry, Patrick and Coffelt all connected from behind the arc as Valley Springs outscored their opponent by an 18-8 score to enter the fourth with a 50-27 edge.
The Lady Tigers hit five treys in the fourth period and put the game away.
Coffelt hit six 3-pointers and led Valley Springs with 20 points. Patrick added 12 points, Graddy eight, Karyce Flud seven, Fry five, Moore four, Katey Horn, Tara Lovell and Aidan Gorton three each and Halle Miller two.
Junior Girls
Lincoln’s offense only managed two field goals in the first half and two more in the second half as Valley Springs’s Junior Lady Tigers applied the defense and left Lincoln with a 38-9 win.
Three players equated for 15 Valley Springs points while Lincoln never found the bottom of the net in the first period.
The 15-0 score turned into a 30-4 difference at halftime.
Valley Springs outscored the Junior Lady Wolves by an 8-3 mark in the third and Lincoln scored the only field goal of the fourth period for two points.
Macy Willis led the team in green with 14 points. Eliza Drewry added 12 points, Katey Henson eight, Landrey King three and Tayla Trammell one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.