VALLEY SPRINGS — It was four-up and four-down for Valley Springs on Tuesday night against Greenland.
The senior boys contest was the closest of the night with the Tigers earning a 20-point win, 59-39.
Valley Springs won the senior girls game by a 57-15 margin.
Junior boys action was a 48-21 Valley Springs win and the Junior Lady Tigers earned a 46-12 victory.
Senior Boys
Every quarter went the way of the Tigers as Valley Springs took a 59-39 win over Greenland.
Valley Springs built an early lead before senior guard Brock Lippe lit up the nets with three 3-pointers to lead the Tigers to a 20-7 edge at the end of the first.
Trell Trammell put up a five-point effort in the second along with baskets by Lippe and Griffin Stuart.
Valley Springs came out of halftime with a 33-16 lead and extended that mark to a 48-29 lead after three quarters.
Jordan Cape led the fourth quarter with six points as Valley Springs outscored the Pirates by a 11-10 mark to set the final score.
Lippe finished with 17 points for the Tigers. Trammell added 11 points, Colby Ketchum, Cape and Stuart each tallied eight points, Dason Hensley and Jon Racic four apiece and Hunter Reese one.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs shut down Greenland to the tune of a 57-15 win for the Lady Tigers.
Halle Miller scored four early points while Whitney Coffelt and Maura Moore each found the bottom of the net and Valley Springs had a 9-5 edge after the first period.
Scoring picked up for the Lady Tigers in the second as the squad put 19 points on the board led by Coffelt shooting for seven points.
Halftime was a 38-9 lead for the home team.
Valley Springs dominated the second half and shot 6-of-7 at the foul line while outscoring Greenland by a 15-1 score in the third and 14-1 in the fourth.
Coffelt led the game with 14 points. Moore added 10, Haylie Fry and Miller seven apiece, Cayley Patrick four and Karyce Flud, Emma Graddy, Chloe Avery and Aidan Gordon three each.
Junior Boys
Greenland had little chance against the Junior Tigers as Valley Springs produced a 48-21 victory.
Valley Springs took a 9-3 first-period lead and turned that into a 28-9 edge at halftime.
The lead continued to grow to a 41-13 difference after three periods.
Nate Helms scored 12 points to lead the way for the home team. Logan Avery added nine, Keyton Carnahan seven, Blain Roberson, Levi Carey and Parker Spaw six apiece and Isaac Garvin three.
Junior Girls
The opening game of the night went to the home team Junior Lady Tigers convincingly over Greenland, 46-12.
Valley Springs led at halftime, 29-5, and put 17 points up in the second half while only allowing Greenland to score seven points.
Eliza Drewry scored 13 points to lead the Valley Springs team. Macy Willis added 10, Katey Henson and Tayla Trammell six each, Savannah Ketchum five and Camie Moore, Landrey King and Katie Wilburn two apiece.
