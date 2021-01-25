VALLEY SPRINGS — The Tiger Lair was back in business on Friday when Valley Springs continued action in the 3A-1 when it welcomed West Fork for a battle between two Tiger schools.
Valley Springs won all four contests during the night. The nightcap was a 62-46 win for the home team in the senior boys game.
Senior girls action resulted in a 40-21 Valley Springs victory.
The junior boys game was a 44-25 Valley Springs win and the junior girls resulted in a 45-14 win for the girls in green.
Senior Boys
The first and third quarters made the difference as Valley Springs defeated West Fork at the Tiger Lair on Friday, 62-46.
A four-point play by West Fork was all the visiting Tigers were able to manage in the opening period.
Meanwhile, Jordan Cape dominated with 10 points while Brock Lippe added five. Trell Trammell hit a 3 to give Valley Springs an 18-4 lead at the first stop.
The second period was a 16-11 score with the advantage going to West Fork.
Lippe scored four points to lead the home-team Tigers to a 29-20 halftime edge.
Valley Springs balanced the offense in the third quarter with six players cumulating 21 points while West Fork was held to eight.
Valley Springs took a 50-28 lead into the fourth period and were outscored by an 18-12 mark but held on for a 16-point win.
Cape finished with 16 points to lead the way for Valley Springs. Lippe added 14, Trammell 13, Dason Hensley and Easton Henry six apiece, Colby Ketchum four and Hunter Reese three.
Senior Girls
West Fork was held to single digits in every quarter while the Lady Tigers in green were building a lead every stop of the way. Valley Springs won, 40-21.
Whitney Coffelt scored the only two field goals for Valley Springs in the first 8 minutes but six free throws from her teammates gave the home team a 10-6 lead entering the second.
Halle Miller added five points in the second along with four from Coffelt and buckets by both Maura Moore and Cayler Patrick.
Valley Springs had a 25-10 halftime lead and then outscored West Fork in the third period, 8-6.
Moore and Karyce Flud scored buckets in the fourth and Emma Graddy closed the game with a 3.
Coffelt scored 10 points in the win for Valley Springs. Patrick and Miller added eight apiece, Moore seven, Flud and Graddy three each and Haylie Fry one.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs established an early lead and never let it get away during a 44-25 win over West Fork.
The first break gave the home team a 13-4 advantage and the nine-point lead remained until halftime with a 20-11 score.
Valley Springs won the third period by a 12-8 mark and it was a 12-6 difference in the fourth period as the junior boys in green took the win.
Levi Carey scored 18 points in the win. Keyton Carnahan added eight points, Nate Helams and Parker Spaw added four apiece, Logan Avery and Blain Robertson three each and Kaedon Roberts and Luke Roberts two apiece.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs didn’t let West Fork score much in the junior girls contest. The home team began the night with a 45-14 win.
Valley Springs scored 16 points in the first period and 11 in the second while West Fork was limited to just five points in each quarter.
The second half was similar as Valley Springs scored 18 total points and held West Fork to just two points in each of the final two periods.
Macy Willis led Valley Springs with 10 points. Katey Henson added eight points, Camie Moore and Tayla Trammell six apiece, Eliza Drewry five, Landrey King four and Katie Wilburn and Abby Nelle three each.
