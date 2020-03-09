VALLEY SPRINGS —The Valley Springs Tigers season ended before they wanted it too.
Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament being held in Charleston, the Tigers fell to Osceola, 62-54. It marks the second year in a row that the two squads met in the same point of the tournament. Osceola won both meetings.
The turning point came in the second frame. Valley Springs did not score the last 5:07 of the second period which allowed the Seminoles to take a 28-21 lead into halftime.
Coming into the second frame, the Tigers led 17-16.
Osceola scored the first four points of the second frame before the Tigers got four-straight points from Isaac Ragland.
Ragland started the third period with a basket to cut the Seminole lead to five points. That was the only basket for the Tigers during a 9:11 stretch.
Briley Saunier hit a free for the Tigers before Brock Knapp scored on a baseline move to cut the Seminole lead to 36-26.
After an Osceola bucket, the Tigers scored the last six points of the third period. Knapp scored off an offensive rebound and Ragland had the last two buckets.
That was as close as the Tigers could get. Twice in the fourth period Osceola held 14-point leads. The Tigers made a late charge, but it was too little.
Valley Springs closed the season with a 36-5 record and claimed the last district and conference titles in the 3A-1East.
Ragland had 25 points for the Tigers. Saunier added 10, Knapp nine, Braydon Carnahan six and Trell Trammell and Teagan James two each.
