VALLEY SPRINGS — If a Valley Springs athlete wants a banner hung in the Valley Springs gym, there is only one way — win a state title.
On Monday, the Valley Springs Lady Tiger basketball team found out that they will get their names on a banner to be hung in the gym. The Lady Tigers were given word that they are the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament champions.
In the record book, there will be an asterisk by the title that they will share with Mountain View. The two teams were scheduled to play in the finals of the tournament, but the finals were postponed. On Monday the finals were canceled.
"One of the positives about the title is that this will be an incentive for next year," said Valley Springs coach Ryan Johnson who is in his first year at coaching at Valley Springs. "This will give us motivation about getting back to Hot Springs."
Even though the Lady Tigers didn't get to play under the big lights in Hot Springs, the team was pleased to be given the information on the title.
"They were excited," said Johnson who sent a group text to the team. "It is a state championship. We missed out on the excitement of playing for the title, but at the end of the day we are state champions."
Valley Springs finished the season with a 36-7 record which included winning 11 straight games. The Lady Tigers finished third in the 3A-1East, but defeated Mountain View by 29 points in the district tournament finals and then defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets in the finals of the regional tournament.
The Lady Tigers also added a North Arkansas College Senior Girls Invitational Tournament title to their resume as well.
Two seniors will be leaving the squad this year. Mattie Watkins and Alea Mullinax are both completing their high school education.
"Mattie played hard every single night," said Johnson. "There were some games that she came in and played really good defensively. She played her role really well. She did what we needed her to do. She knocked down some big shots for us when we needed her too."
Mullinax was important to the team.
"She was a good leader," said Johnson. "She showed up and worked hard every day. She did everything that we asked of her."
Johnson continued about the seniors.
"People wrote this group off," said Johnson of the senior class of players. "But they helped this team earn a trip to the state finals. They were seniors playing in the state title game."
The starting lineup for the Lady Tigers included four juniors and a sophomore.
"The junior class is very stout," said the coach. "They did some good things. This class brings everything that you can ask for. They are a complete group."
For Johnson, this title is special. This is his fourth year as a coach.
"That is pretty crazy to think about where you are from two years ago," he said about winning the title. "This is really special. These girls earned it. The kids at Valley (Springs) make it easy. It is not that I have done anything special."
The Lady Tigers added another banner to the gym wall. When the Covid-19 virus allows play to get back to normal, the Lady Tigers will be striving to put another banner on the wall.
Team members include: Chloe Robinson; Kamey Horn; Haylie Fry; Maura Moore; Bethany Richardson; Chloe Avery; Cayley Patrick; Halle Miller; Whitney Coffelt; Alea Mullinax; Mattie Watkins; Macy Ware, manager; Lauren Cathey-Webb, manager; and Nellie Jennings, manager. Johnson is the coach.
