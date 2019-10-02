BISMARCK — For Bismarck High School, entertaining the Class 3A State Golf Tournament was a special thing.
Hosting the state event on their home course resulted in a big win for the school. Bismarck won the girls state title after shooting a 258 as a team.
Baptist Prep was second with a 294 and Smackover came in a distant third at 307. There were 65 golfers in the match.
Valley Springs recorded a ninth place team finish with a 371.
Bailey Dunstan of Arkansas Baptist Prep was the medalist. She shot a 71 to lead the way.
Maknenna Norris was runner-up medalist. The Bismarck golfer shot an 82 while to lead three Bismarck players that finished second, third and fourth.
Valley Springs’ charge was led by Nellie Jennings. The Lady Tiger finished with a 113 on the day. She was tied for 32nd in the meet.
Tinsley Williams finished the day with a 127 for the Lady Tigers. She was 46th. Maura Moore finished in a tie for 49th at 131 and Mackenzie Garrison had a 133 for a 54th place finish.
Green Forest had Leah Evans play as an individual. She was 63rd with a 149.
