CHARLESTON — The Valley Springs senior girls are picking the right time to be playing well.
The Lady Tigers have pounded opponents and have won eight games in a row.
That winning streak netted the Lady Tigers the last district championship of the 3A-1East and a Class 3A Region 1 championship. This is not a bad run for a team that was the No. 3 seed heading into the district tournament.
When asked how his team was playing, first-year coach Ryan Johnson responded. “We have been playing pretty well,” he said. “We are really shooting it really well. Our defense has been solid. We are playing well at the right time.”
Despite the third place finish in the conference race, the Lady Tigers have been getting recognition on the state level. The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the latest Arkansas Sports Media High School Poll in Class 3A.
This may have teams targeting the Lady Tigers.
Tuesday night will be the first test for Valley Springs. The Lady Tigers play Fouke at 7 p.m. in Charleston.
Fouke (located near Texarkana) finished third in the 3A-7 behind Centerpoint and Prescott.
The Lady Panthers defeated Lakeside to start regional play, but then lost to Centerpoint in the semifinals and Helena West Helena in the consolation game. That gave the team a fourth-place seed moving into state tournament play.
Heading into the contest, Johnson knows that his Lady Tigers (33-7) will have to extend its defense.
“They have some long athletes,” he said after previewing film. “They are very athletic and shoot a lot of 3s. Hopefully, they are not hitting them when we play. Everyone of their players shoot it. I don’t know if some shoot it more than others.”
On the defensive side of the basketball, the Lady Panthers will be set in a zone.
“They like to play a 1-2-2,” started Johnson about what his team should see when they have the ball. “They extended that some and they play a 2-3 as well.”
Heading into state play, the Lady Tigers have some things to prove.
“Our girls are excited to be here,” he said. “They want to prove a little bit more over what happened last year. We lost in the first round. The team had passed around sickness the days leading up to the games. They want to get that behind them.”
Valley Springs had a good look at regionals. One that Johnson hopes will carry over.
“We had three different leading scorers in our three regional games,” he said. “That really makes it hard to concentrate on one player. It makes it harder to guard you when there are so many offensive threats.”
Valley Springs has been to the state finals six times in 11 years. This year’s team wants to make it seven times in a dozen years.
