NORTH LITTLE ROCK — One-third of the state high school basketball championships were completed this season.
The rest were not. Monday, the Arkansas Activities Association announced that the eight remaining unplayed state title game that were postponed from March have been canceled.
With the cancelation, the two teams left in the state finals games have both been declared as state champions.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Sport Media released its final basketball poll of the Covid-19 season.
The Valley Springs girls finished on top of the Class 3A girls poll. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 36-7 record.
Alpena’s girls made the poll with a fourth place finish in the Class 1A poll.
Bentonville got the nod as the No. 1 team overall. The Lady Tigers went into the state tournament as the No. 2 team in the state and earned a trip to the finals.
Fayetteville, who was No. 3 in the last regular season poll, finished at No. 2 overall after beating Fort Smith Northside, who was No. 1 overall in all the regular season polls. Northside was third overall.
Those same teams top the Class 6A poll in that order.
Class 5A Greenwood is fourth followed by Nettleton. Class 4A Farmington finished No. 6 while Conway, Star City, Batesville and Melbourne rounded out the overall poll.
Valley Springs received votes to tie for 12th place.
In Class 5A Greenwood finished as the No. 1 team. Nettleton was second while Mountain Home, Little Rock Christian and Vilonia rounded out the field.
Farmington was the winner of the Class 4A poll. They finished ahead of Star City and Batesville.
Batesville Southside and Pulaski Academy finished tied for fourth.
Valley Springs led the Class 3A polls. The squad defeated Mountain View in the two team’s last meetings to earn the title over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
A surprising Charleston was third while Hoxie and Mayflower rounded out the polls.
In Class 2A Melbourne stayed at the top of the polls the entire season and finished as the top after beating Quitman in the finals of the Class 2A tournament. Marmaduke was third followed by Bigelow and Earle.
Kirby finished on top of the Class 1A rankings after winning the title. Viola was second followed by Greers Ferry Westside and Alpena. Norfork grabbed the fifth spot.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the poll of the 2019-20 season. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
1. Bentonville (14) 27-1 149 2
2. Fayetteville (1) 23-5 136 3
3. FS Northside 26-4 110 1
4. Greenwood 25-5 99 5
5. Nettleton 27-5 71 NR
6. Farmington 32-3 68 9
7. Conway 22-8 66 10
8. Star City 32-0 37 8
9. Batesville 30-3 34 7
10. Melbourne 34-2 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Cabot 10, Little Rock Christian 5, Mountain View 5, Valley Springs 5, Mountain Home 2, Springdale Har-Ber 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Bentonville (14) 27-1 74 2
2. Fayetteville (1) 23-5 61 3
3. FS Northside 26-4 45 1
4. Conway 22-8 30 5
5. Cabot 23-6 12 4
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 2, North Little Rock 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Greenwood (9) 25-5 69 2
2. Nettleton (6) 27-5 66 3
3. Mountain Home 23-7 37 NR
(tie) LR Christian 23-6 37 4
5. Vilonia 25-3 10 1
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville 2, West Memphis 2, Sylvan Hills 1, Watson Chapel 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Farmington (10) 32-3 70 3
2. Star City (5) 32-0 65 2
3. Batesville 30-3 43 1
4. Southside 25-7 16 4
(tie) Pulaski Academy 28-4 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Harrison 15.
CLASS 3A
1. Valley Springs (9) 36-7 69 2
2. Mountain View (6) 27-5 66 3
3. Charleston 29-4 37 5
4. Hoxie 28-4 23 1
5. Mayflower 24-10 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Central Arkansas Christian 5, Lamar 5.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (15) 34-2 75 1
2. Quitman 30-4 60 2
3. Marmaduke 30-11 31 4
4. Bigelow 28-4 24 3
5. Earle 30-7 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Des Arc 10, Riverside 4.
CLASS 1A
1. Kirby (15) 39-5 75 2
2. Viola 40-3 60 1
3. West Side Greers Ferry 32-10 44 3
4. Alpena 30-8 18 5
5. Norfork 25-12 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Concord 8, Emerson 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 2, Rural Special 1.
