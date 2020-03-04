CHARLESTON — Some students are challenged at English. Some are challenged at math.
Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament being held at Charleston High School, Fouke could not find the No. 10 on Valley Springs' basketball team.
That enabled the Lady Tigers to make the Elite Eight with a 77-53 win over the Lady Panthers.
Bethany Richardson, who wears the Lady Tigers No. 10 uniform, had 25 first-half points in the Valley Springs win.
The Lady Tigers took the lead 49 seconds into the game on a Richardson basket. They never gave it back.
Haylie Fry scored the first two points for Valley Springs on two free throws.
Fouke tied the contest before Richardson hit her bucket. Richardson's bucket started a 10-0 Lady Tigers movement.
After hitting her first bucket, Richardson took a pass from Cayley Patrick to hit a trey.
Richardson hit her sixth point of the contest before Fry scored on an offensive putback. Maura Moore hit the last bucket of the 10-0 run.
Scoring the next seven points for Valley Springs, Richardson pushed the Lady Tigers to a 19-6 lead. Valley Springs tripled the Lady Panthers, 21-7, at the end of the first period.
Turning to the long ball in the second period, the Lady Tigers got a 3-pointer from Patrick and two long shots from Richardson.
Valley Springs moved to a twenty-point lead at halftime, 42-22.
Fouke had a small push to begin the third frame. The Lady Panthers scored the first seven points of the second half, but Valley Springs took control of the game again.
Moore hit a layup before Richardson hit the next two field goals. The second bucket started a 9-0 Lady Tiger run that saw four players score.
The second basket was hit by Moore before Halle Miller hit two free throws with Whitney Coffelt ending the run with a trey.
The final period saw the Lady Tiger point guard, Moore, take over. She drove the lane repeatedly for layups and she netted 10 straight Valley Springs points that saw the team wins it ninth game in a row.
Valley Springs entered the 3A-1East District Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The team waltzed through the tournament for the championship hardware and then claimed the Class 3A Region 1 title on Saturday in Waldron.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Friday at 4 p.m. The team will face the winner of the Harding Academy and Lamar game.
Richardson ended the game with 31 points. Moore added 22, Coffelt nine, Fry six, Patrick five and Miller four.
