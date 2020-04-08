NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Monday afternoon the Valley Springs Lady Tiger basketball team received the word that they had been waiting on since Mar. 13.
That word surprised no one.
The Class 3A State Basketball Tournament finals had been canceled.
Arkansas Activities Association, the group that oversees high school sports in Arkansas, sent out an email late Monday explaining that the finals had been canceled.
With the news, the Lady Tigers are declared state champions. However, so is Mountain View, who was their opponent for the contest.
Valley Springs and Mountain View were both members of the 3A-1East. Mountain View won the first two contests against the Lady Tigers, but Valley Springs owned the Lady Yellow Jackets in the finals of the district tournament with a 29-point win. Valley Springs also defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets in the regional finals to earn the top seed for the state tournament.
With no decision in the finals, the Lady Tigers finish the season with a 36-7 record.
This season marked the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Lady Tigers have played for a title. This marks the fourth time that the squad has been named a state champion.
The Lady Tigers started five juniors this season. First-year Valley Springs coach Ryan Johnson complimented his team.
“They worked really hard,” he said. “They are all close on and off the court. On the court, we have a lot of different scoring threats. Just about everyone who plays can have a high scoring night. That made us hard to match up with.”
The growth to the state title is one that Johnson enjoyed seeing.
“Some of the best moments of this season have been seeing them grow as players and truly start to have tons of confidence in themselves,” the coach continued. “Since we started last summer, I knew they had tons of potential. They made known to me their goal was to be in Hot Springs, so we did all that we could to get there.”
Hot Springs is the location for the finals of all classifications. Class 1A and 2A played their finals on Thursday, Mar. 12. The postponement of the other four classifications was announced Thursday afternoon, after teams had already arrived or were traveling to Hot Springs.
The postponement was due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
All teams that reached the finals in the four larger classifications will be all named as state champions.
Team members include: Chloe Robinson; Kamey Horn; Haylie Fry; Maura Moore; Bethany Richardson; Chloe Avery; Cayley Patrick; Halle Miller; Whitney Coffelt; Alea Mullinax; Mattie Watkins; Macy Ware, manager; Lauren Cathey-Webb, manager; and Nellie Jennings, manager. Johnson is the coach.
