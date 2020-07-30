VALLEY SPRINGS — It has been more than four months in the making, but the Valley Springs Lady Tigers are officially the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament champions.
Valley Springs coach Ryan Johnson and the Lady Tigers now have the hardware to prove the accomplishment.
Valley Springs had worked their way to the Class 3A title game, but the squad never got to play the contest due to social distancing because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Arkansas Activities Association, which governs high school sports in the state, holds basketball championship weekend every year. This year the first day of games were held for Class 1A and 2A.
However, before the day was over, the AAA postponed the championship games for Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.
After the virus continued to take hold in the state, the Lady Tigers were declared as state champions along with their finals’ opponent Mountain View.
If the game would have been played, it would have been the fifth meeting between the two 3A-1 East opponents. Mountain View won the two regular season meetings before the Lady Tigers posted a 29-point drumming of the Lady Yellow Jackets in the district tournament finals. Valley Springs defeated Mountain View by three points in the regional finals.
Entering the state tournament, the Lady Tigers took down Fouke in the opening game, 77-53.
Valley Springs moved on to defeat Lamar, 70-56, in the quarterfinals and Mayflower, 46-43.
With the win over Mayflower, the team concluded the season with a 36-7 record.
The entire Lady Tiger starting lineup is back for the upcoming season. However, the team has been moved to a new conference. Valley Springs will be a member of the 3A-1 and team travel will be to the west part of the state with teams that are located near the Oklahoma border.
Team members of the state title team include: Chloe Robinson; Kamey Horn; Haylie Fry; Maura Moore; Bethany Richardson; Chloe Avery; Cayley Patrick; Halle Miller; Whitney Coffelt; Alea Mullinax; and Mattie Watkins.
The team is coached by Ryan Johnson and the team managers are: Macy Ware; Nellie Jennings; and Lauren Cathey-Webb.
