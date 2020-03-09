CHARLESTON — This is the last season for the 3A-1East. It is only fitting that two of the teams will play in the finals of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament.
Saturday evening, the Lady Tigers of Valley Springs settled with a 46-43 win over Mayflower to move on to the finals.
Friday, the Lady Tigers will play Mountain View at noon in Hot Springs at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
In the fourth period, Valley Springs took a seven-point lead at the 7:43 mark after Halle Miller hit a trey for the Lady Tigers.
Valley Springs didn't score again for 5:12 seconds. During that time Mayflower scored eight straight points and took a 41-40 lead.
The Lady Tigers took the lead again after Cayley Patrick scored after taking a Whitney Coffelt pass.
Mayflower scored again. This time Valley Springs only needed 15 seconds to regain the lead at 44-43.
After a quick shot, Valley Springs rebounded the basketball with 1:35 left.
Holding the ball for 48 seconds, the Lady Tigers got a trip to the free throw line.
Patrick missed the front end of an one-and-one.
The Lady Eagles called timeout with 35.6 to set up a play. With 19.3 seconds left, Mayflower missed a shot, but they created a held ball with the Lady Tigers. The possession arrow belonged to Mayflower.
A baseline move resulted in another held ball with 14.7 that belonged to the Lady Tigers.
Fouling Moore quickly, the Lady Tiger junior went to the free throw line and calmingly nailed two free throws to give Valley Springs a three-point lead with 12.9 seconds left.
Mayflower called another timeout to get the basketball to its 3-pointer shooter. That play resulted in the Lady Eagles running out of bounds to catch the basketball.
With the turnover, the Lady Tigers got the basketball inbounds to Moore. She was fouled with 6.9 seconds left.
Moore missed the front end of the one-and-one and Mayflower got the rebound.
They were not successful in scoring allowing Valley Springs to go to the state finals for the seventh time in 12 years.
Mayflower started the game with a 20-10 lead, but the Lady Tigers came charging back quickly. Coffelt hit two treys and Bethany Richardson hit a bucket.
The Lady Tigers pulled within, 27-26, at halftime.
Coffelt started the game with a bucket. Mayflower scored before Haylie Fry score on an offensive putback. Coffelt nailed a bucket and Richardson hit a shot.
Moore and Richardson ended the third with two points each as Valley Springs led 37-33 after three periods.
Leading the Lady Tigers in a balanced scoring attack was Moore with 12 points. Richardson and Patrick added 10 each, Coffelt nine, Miller three and Fry two.
Quarterfinals
Valley Springs 70, Lamar 56
Valley Springs used a strong third to put the game away over Lamar, 70-56.
With 1:50 left in the frame, Lamar pulled within, 49-44.
Three Lady Tigers scored in the last 90 seconds of the frame to give the team a double-digit lead heading into the fourth period.
Fry started the six-point string with a bucket. Coffelt collected an offensive rebound and she was fouled on a putback attempt. She hit both freebies.
Richardson ended the scoring in the period with a basket with 4.5 seconds left.
The Lady Tigers hit 9-of-13 free throws in the fourth period to seal the win.
Moore scored 11 points in the first period for the Lady Tigers as they led 21-16 after the first period. Valley Springs scored a 39-35 lead at halftime.
Leading the Lady Tigers was Moore with 22 points. Coffelt added 17 points, Richardson and Fry 10 each, Patrick six and Miller five.
