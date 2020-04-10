NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After entering the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament as the No. 1 team in Class 3A, Valley Springs did remain in the poll.
The Tigers finished the last Arkansas Sports Media Basketball Polls as the No. 4 team in Class 3A. They were the only Heart of the Ozarks team listed in the poll.
Class 1A and 2A successfully completed state tournament brackets. However, Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A had their tournament final games postponed due to the Covid-19 virus. Those games were canceled on Monday.
Class 4A Magnolia came out on top of the overall poll as they edged West Memphis by a single vote.
Jacksonville finished third, Conway fourth and Little Rock Central fifth.
Little Rock Mills was sixth followed by Fort Smith Northside and Fayetteville. North Little Rock, who was No. 1 in the last regular season poll fell to No. 9 in the final poll.
Hot Springs was No. 10.
Conway topped the Class 6A polls over Little Rock Central. Northside, Fayetteville and North Little Rock were the last two teams in Class 5A.
West Memphis and Jacksonville led the Class 5A polls with Maumelle, Hot Springs and Marion coming in third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Magnolia was the only undefeated team in the state. They led Class 4A followed by Little Rock Mills.
Blytheville was third, Brookland and E-Stem round out the poll.
Rivercrest was selected as the No. 1 team in Class 3A. Osceola, who defeated Valley Springs in the quarterfinals, was second; Dumas, third; the Tigers, fourth; and Mayflower fifth.
England defeated Earle in the Class 2A finals to receive the No. 1 ranking. Earle was second, Marianna-Lee was third. Lavaca checked in at No. 4 and Bay at No. 5.
Nevada County defeated reigning Class 1A champion Izard County Consolidated in the finals of the Class 1A tournament. Kirby was third, Bradley fourth and Concord rounded out the field.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 29. Rank-ing is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. Magnolia (7) 26-0 139 2
2. West Memphis (7) 26-4 138 4
3. Jacksonville 20-5 111 9
4. Conway (1) 21-8 110 NR
5. LR Central 18-12 83 NR
6. LR Mills 28-3 81 10
7. FS Northside 20-10 48 8
8. Fayetteville 20-9 27 NR
9. North Little Rock 22-5 25 1
10. Hot Springs 25-6 15 7
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 11, Springdale Har-Ber 10, Marion 9, Blytheville 6, Jonesboro 4, Rivercrest 4, Osceola 3, Rogers 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Conway (12) 21-8 72 5
2. LR Central (3) 18-12 61 NR
3. FS Northside 20-10 34 4
4. Fayetteville 20-9 26 NR
5. North Little Rock 22-5 19 1
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 13.
CLASS 5A
1. West Memphis (13) 26-4 73 1
2. Jacksonville (2) 20-5 62 4
3. Maumelle 22-8 34 NR
4. Hot Springs 25-6 23 3
5. Marion 16-14 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 6, Jonesboro 5, Greene County Tech 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (15) 26-0 75 1
2. LR Mills 28-3 60 2
3. Blytheville 26-7 33 5
4. Brookland 20-14 27 NR
5. eStem 25-14 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 10, Jonesboro Westside 4, Monticello 2, Morrilton 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Rivercrest (9) 24-9 69 NR
2. Osceola (6) 19-7 65 NR
3. Dumas 26-4 40 3
4. Valley Springs 36-4 26 1
5. Mayflower 23-10 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Elkins 5, Manila 5, Baptist Prep 1.
CLASS 2A
1. England (15) 30-5 75 5
2. Earle 21-10 60 NR
3. Marianna 29-5 46 1
4. Lavaca 34-5 32 2
5. Bay 29-9 16 4
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 3, White County Central 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Nevada (15) 34-6 75 NR
2. Izard County 39-6 60 1
3. Kirby 37-4 45 2
4. Bradley 34-7 19 4
5. Concord 28-6 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon-Enola 10, Wonderview 5.
