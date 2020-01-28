NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A falter in a game can cost a team in the polls.
That was the case for Valley Springs. The Tigers lost to Clinton on Thursday night and the squad lost the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A.
Valley Springs did beat Class 3A’s No. 3 team Bergman last week. That loss cost the Panthers a ranking as they fell out of the polls.
In the overall poll, North Little Rock stayed at the top of the rankings while West Memphis stayed second.
Rogers was third.
Springdale Har-Ber moved up to No. 4 in the polls from No. 6. Magnolia jumped two spots to No. 5.
Fort Smith Northside fell to No. 6 from No. 4. Blytheville moved up a spot to No. 7.
Russellville moved up a position to No. 8 while Conway fell from No. 5 to ninth place.
Fayetteville moved into the rankings at No. 10.
North Little Rock, Rogers and Har-Ber were the top three teams in Class 6A.
In Class 5A, West Memphis, Russellville and Hot Springs were the top schools.
Magnolia topped the Class 4A rankings. The Cardinals are undefeated. Blytheville was the No. 2 school while Little Rock Mills and Pulaski Academy checked into No. 3 and No. 4 positions.
Arkadelphia moved into the polls at No. 5.
Dumas took over for Valley Springs at the top of the Class 3A polls. Valley Springs checked in at No. 2.
Manila moved into the No. 3 position while Prescott was new to the polls at No. 4. Waldron held steady at No. 5.
Bergman received the most votes of teams not ranked.
In Class 2A, Marianna led the way with Lavaca coming in second. England is the No. 3 team while Earle moved into the rankings for the first time.
Class 1A was led by Izard County. Kirby received a first place vote and finished second.
Nevada County was third with Concord and Hillcrest rounding out the rankings.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 25. Rank-ing is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (11) 14-3 137 1
2. West Memphis (2) 15-3 117 2
3. Rogers (1) 15-1 106 3
4. Springdale Har-Ber 14-2 88 6
5. Magnolia 14-0 70 7
6. FS Northside 14-5 69 4
7. Blytheville 19-3 53 8
8. Russellville 15-4 35 9
9. Conway 12-5 33 5
10. Fayetteville 12-6 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Hot Springs 10, LR Mills 10, Cabot 10, Maumelle 4, Marianna 4, Greene Co. Tech 4, Jacksonville 3, Dumas 2, Jonesboro 1, Valley Springs 1.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (13) 14-3 69 1
2. Rogers (1) 15-1 48 2
3. Springale Har-Ber 14-2 43 5
4. FS Northside 14-5 33 3
5. Conway 12-5 7 4
tie-Cabot 13-5 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 3.
CLASS 5A
1. West Memphis (14) 15-3 70 1
2. Russellville 15-4 50 4
3. Hot Springs 15-5 29 NR
4. Maumelle 13-4 18 3
5. Jonesboro 11-6 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville 10, Sylvan Hills 10, Greene Co. Tech 5, Vilonia 3, Marion 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (12) 14-0 68 1
2. Blytheville (2) 19-3 57 2
3. LR Mills 16-3 42 3
4. Pulaski Academy 13-3 21 5
5. Arkadelphia 19-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 3, Morrilton 2, Jonesboro Westside 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Dumas (9) 16-1 63 2
2. Valley Springs (5) 24-3 52 1
3. Manila 17-4 31 4
4. Prescott 9-2 21 NR
5. Waldron 18-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Bergman 10, Elkins 7, Charleston 4, Osceola 3, Harding Academy 3, Ashdown 3, Trumann 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Marianna (11) 18-3 66 1
2. Lavaca 22-3 54 2
3. England (3) 16-3 40 3
4. Earle 13-5 16 NR
5. Clarendon 14-4 15 5
Others receiving votes: Cutter-Morning Star 11, Bay 3, Marked Tree 3, Dierks 1, White County Central 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Izard County (13) 26-5 68 1
2. Kirby (1) 24-2 47 2
3. Nevada 21-4 32 3
4 .Concord 21-2 27 4
5. Hillcrest 22-2 18 NR
Others receiving votes: The New School 17, Bradley 1.
