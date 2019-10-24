NORFORK — Starting the season with a pair of convincing wins is always a good start.
Valley Springs put the defeat in last years state tournament behind them and are focused forward on a successful season.
The success thus far began with a 60-28 win at Eureka Springs to start the season on Monday followed by an 81-45 victory over Greers Ferry West Side on Tuesday in the Norfork Classic.
Valley Springs 60, Eureka Springs 28
The Tigers began the new season on the road and handily put away Eureka Springs with a 60-28 win.
Isaac Ragland opened the game with a pair of free throws to get things rolling for the Tigers.
Brock Lippe connected on a pair of 3-pointers along with a trey from Braydon Carnahan to lead the Tigers to a 17-10 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Valley Springs built on its lead in the second frame. Junior Trell Trammell scored the first five points of the quarter before Ragland added a bucket. J.P. Loggins connected from behind the arc and Briley Saunier scored to push the Tigers to a 29-19 lead at halftime.
Ragland had the hot hand after the break and scored nine of the Tiger’s 17 third-quarter points. Trammell added another five points and Loggins hit his second trey of the game.
Valley Springs entered the final quarter with a 46-26 advantage.
Ragland sank a pair of free throws and Loggins scored five points to begin the final frame. Carnahan finished the Tiger victory with the final seven points for the visiting team as Valley Springs took its first win of the season.
Ragland scored 15 points in the win for the Tigers. Loggins added 13 points, Trammell and Carnahan had 10 each, Lippe eight and Saunier four.
Valley Springs 81, West Side 45
Greers Ferry West Side proved to be the Tiger’s next victim on the schedule when Valley Springs finished with an 81-45 win in the Norfork Classic.
Teagan James, Saunier and Lippe each hit a triple in the opening quarter to lead the Tigers to a 17-10 lead.
The second frame led to Valley Springs increasing its advantage. Ragland broke loose for 11 points and Saunier hit his second 3-pointer of the game to force a 40-30 Tiger lead at halftime.
Saunier added seven more points along with a pair of field goals by Ragland in the third quarter. Brock Knapp added four points and Trammell got on the board with his first field goal to lead Valley Springs to a 62-40 edge to start the final quarter.
Saunier hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game in the fourth period along with a long shot by Lippe as the Tigers cruised to a victory in the Norfork Classic.
Saunier and Ragland each scored 20 points to lead Valley Springs. Lippe added 14 points, Knapp eight, Trammell five, Colby Ketchum four, James three, Jordan Cape, Griffin Stuart and Loggins two apiece and Carnahan one.
The Tigers continue action when they play Calico Rock on Friday at 4 p.m. to finish play in the Norfork Classic.
