VALLEY SPRINGS — Valley Springs flexed its muscles on Tuesday night in the Tiger Lair.
Valley Springs claimed a senior boys win, 79-37, while the Lady Tigers secured a 54-42 win as both teams faced Cotter.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs let the 3s fly on Tuesday night in its 79-37 win over Cotter.
The Tigers hit five treys in the first period and then added three more in the second frame. The team finished with 11 in the contest.
Valley Springs scored a 25-10 lead after the first period and a 46-20 advantage at intermission.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Isaac Ragland with 16 points. Trell Trammell and Brock Lippe added 15 each, Brock Knapp eight, Briley Saunier seven, Braydon Carnahan six, Hunter Reese and Teagan James four each and J.P. Loggins and Isaiah Evans two apiece.
Senior Girls
Bethany Richardson had 14 first quarter points to lead Valley Springs to a 54-42 win over Cotter.
Getting out to a 17-4 lead at the first stop, Valley Springs had to endure a 3-point effort in the second frame.
Cotter hit three treys and scored 17 points to pull within, 24-21, at halftime.
Maura Moore, Halle Miller and Richardson each had six points in the second frame as Valley Springs expanded its lead to 44-35.
Leading the Lady Tigers in scoring was Richardson with 26 points. Moore and Miller had 10 each and Cayley Patrick eight.
