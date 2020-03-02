WALDRON — The Valley Springs Lady Tigers showed that the last 3A-1East District title was not a fluke.
Saturday night in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament being held in Waldron, Valley Springs defeated Mountain View for the second Saturday night in a row. This time, the Lady Tigers claimed the regional title, 53-50.
Valley Springs defeated Mountain View by 29 points in the district finals.
“When we beat them in the district championship,” started Johnson, “I told their coach that I didn’t want to play them again. We earned this victory.
”Our girls played hard,” continued Johnson. “We were in some tough situations and we came through them. It was a big win.”
When the two teams met in Bergman, Valley Springs hit 12 or 13 3-pointers according to Johnson. Valley Springs netted 8-of-8 free throw attempts in the last quarter to seal the regional title.
Valley Springs led 13-10 after the first period and then moved it to 27-22 at intermission.
Mountain View cut two points off of the lead in the third period.
Valley Springs junior Maura Moore was one assist away from a triple double. She had 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Whitney Coffelt added seven points, Cayley Patrick six, Bethany Richardson and Haylie Fry five each and Halle Miller two.
Semifinals
Valley Springs 57, Rose Bud 34
Valley Springs turned the game around in the second half as the squad held Rose Bud to 11 second half points on the way to posting a 57-34 win over the Lady Ramblers on Friday night.
The Lady Tigers were tied with Rose Bud at 10 at the first break. Valley Springs outscored the Lady Ramblers, 19-13, in the second period.
“We held them to five points in the fourth period,” said Johnson. “When we are clicking we can be hard to guard.”
Winning the second half, the Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the finals.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Richardson with 23 points. Coffelt added 16, Patrick 12 and Moore, Miller and Chloe Robinson and Alea Mullinax two each.
