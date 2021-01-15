WEST FORK — The top of the 3A-1 is taking shape and Valley Springs is cementing themselves near the top of the conference standing in both the boys and girls standings.
A trip to West Fork on Thursday night helped the cause with a pair of 3A-1 wins.
The visiting Tigers ended the night with a 30-point victory over the home-team Tigers, 61-30.
In senior girls action, Valley Springs took over the second half to post a 48-33 win.
Senior Boys
The visiting Tiger offense was too much for West Fork on Wednesday night. The defense was just as effective as Valley Springs ran away with a 61-30 conference win.
Trell Trammell knocked down a pair of buckets in the opening minutes of the game for five quick points. Hunter Reese followed his teammate with a trey of his own. Colby Ketchum and Jordan Cape added the final field goals of the first period and Valley Springs had a 14-5 lead at the first break.
A 22-11 margin in the second period put Valley Springs in the locker room at halftime with a 36-16 advantage. Ketchum had 10 points at the midway points and Griffin Stuart got on the board with a trey right before Reese hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game just before intermission and the junior had 14 points.
Valley Springs came out of halftime with the same aggression and put another 15 points on the board. Trammell hit a pair of shots from behind the arc while Ketchum added another three field goals inside the circle. Reese continued his accuracy with his fifth 3 and the lead grew to a 51-23 score after three periods.
Reese ended his scoring barage with his sixth and final 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter. Ketchum followed with a basket before Kaden Horn added another two points. Easton Henry ended the game with a long shot for three points and Valley Springs took the win.
Reese finished with 20 points to lead the visiting Tigers to victory. Ketchum added 18 points, Trammell 13, Henry and Stuart three each and Cape and Horn two apiece.
Senior Girls
A close game in the first half turned into a blowout for the final two periods. Valley Springs earned the 3A-1 win over West Fork, 48-33.
Valley Springs was glad that Whitney Coffelt made the trip to West Fork. The senior guard hit the first two shots of the game from behind the arc. After a free throw from Cayley Patrick, Coffelt drained another three shots from distance and led the visiting Lady Tigers to an 18-10 lead after the first period.
West Fork battled back in the second frame by outscoring Valley Springs by a 19-14 mark.
Coffelt hit another pair of 3s in the second to accompany four points from Maura Moore and three by Halle Miller.
Valley Springs came out of halftime with a three-point lead, 32-29, and stepped up its defensive roles.
West Fork was held to two points in the third period and another two points in the fourth.
Miller hit the lone long shot of the second half in the third period and Patrick scored all six points for Valley Springs in the fourth quarter.
Coffelt scored all 21 of her game-leading points in the first half and all from behind the arc. Patrick finished with nine points. Miller and Moore scored six points apiece, Haylie Fry had four points along with 10 rebounds and Karyce Flud had two points.
