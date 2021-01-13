VALLEY SPRINGS — The Tiger Lair was all about wins on Tuesday night.
Valley Springs hosted Elkins for 3A-1 action and all the victories went to the home team in a three-game sweep.
The senior boys game concluded the night with the Tigers earning a 49-35 win.
A 51-31 win went to the Lady Tigers over the Lady Elk.
In the junior girls contest, Valley Springs had no problem putting up a 20-point victory, 42-22.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs put the game away in the second half and handed Elkins a 49-35 conference loss.
Jordan Cape was too much for Elkins in the first half as the senior scored six points to go with teammate Colby Ketchum’s two field goals and the Tigers began the second frame with a 15-7 lead.
Cape scored all four of Valley Springs’ points in the second quarter and Elkins was able to tighten the gap before halftime to get within, 19-17.
Valley Springs scored 15 points in each of the final two quarters.
Brock Lippe and Trell Trammell each put five points on the board in the third period and the lead grew to a 34-25 Tiger lead to start the fourth.
Lippe hit a pair of treys in the final period and Trammell scored seven points as the Tigers finished with the double-digit win.
Trammell finished with 15 points and swatted away nine shots in the win. Cape collected 14 points, Lippe 12, Ketchum four, Hunter Reese three and Griffin Stuart two.
Senior Girls
Steady scoring in all four quarters while shutting Elkins down for long streaks of the game led to the Lady Tigers earning a 51-31 conference win.
Valley Springs had three players score four points each in the first period. Maura Moore, Cayley Patrick and Whitney Coffelt combined to give the Lady Tigers a 12-11 lead at the first break.
The second period was a 14-6 advantage to the home team. Coffelt and Patrick each added another four points and Valley Springs was ahead at halftime, 26-17.
The third period was much like the second. Valley Springs outscored Elkins by a 14-5 score behind five points from Haylie Fry and another four from Moore and Patrick.
Halle Miller took over the offense in the fourth period with a pair of treys and a shorter field goal for eight points and Valley Springs added another two points to the lead by outscoring Elkins, 11-9.
Patrick scored 12 points in the win. Moore finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Fry tallied nine points and hit double-digits in the rebounding department with 10 boards, Miller and Coffelt each scored eight points and Karyce Flud four.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Tigers began the night with a big win over Elkins, 42-22.
Valley Springs led by a 20-8 score after one period and had a 31-12 lead at halftime.
The lead continued to grow and Valley Springs had a 40-15 edge after three quarters before moving on to win the game.
Macy Willis and Savannah Ketchum each scored 11 points in the win. Camie Moore added eight points, Katey Henson six, Tayla Trammell four and Eliza Drewry two.
