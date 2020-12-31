Pioneer Pavilion on the campus of North Arkansas College was the place to be on Wednesday afternoon to get away from the cold and drizzly weather.
Valley Springs hosted Lead Hill on the Northark hardwood in a pair of senior high basketball games.
Both contests ended with a lopsided victory for the teams in green.
The senior boys game opened the event and Valley Springs pulled away in the second half for a 61-43 win.
Valley Springs won big in the senior girls game, 70-35.
Senior Boys
The Tigers in green started the second half on a 9-0 run and finished strong with a 61-43 victory over Lead Hill.
Valley Springs managed to take a three-point lead into halftime, 25-22, and found its groove after intermission.
Lead Hill scored one point on a Dustin Turner free throw in the first 4 minutes of the third period while Valley Springs put together an 11-point effort.
Jordan Cape began the run with a jumper from the right elbow followed by three-straight points from Hunter Reese. Trell Trammell then had back-to-back baskets in transition before Lead Hill got their first point of the half from Turner.
Colby Ketchum hit a pair of free throws for Valley Springs prior to Lead Hill getting their first field goal of the half when T.J. Catron scored in the post.
Brock Lippe then assisted to Reese for a trey at the right wing and Valley Springs held a 39-25 advantage.
Lead HIll’s Cody Paul responded with a 3 of his own to move it back to an 11-point game before Valley Springs pumped the intensity back up.
Trammell added some second-chance points with a short jumper that warranted a Lead Hill timeout.
Valley Springs’ next defensive play resulted in Ketchum picking a pocket and taking the ball the other way down the court. Ketchum finished the possession above the rim with a two-handed dunk that gave Valley Springs a 43-28 lead.
Trammell and Lead Hill’s Jonathan Fulton exchanged 3-pointers before the end of the third frame and Valley Springs began the final period with a 50-34 lead.
Valley Springs outscored Lead Hill by an 11-9 score in the fourth quarter led by back-to-back treys from the left wing by junior guard Jon Racic.
Lead Hill had four different players hit a shot from behind the arc in the first period while Trammell collected eight early points including a pair of treys. Both teams had 15 points going into the first break.
Paul kept Lead Hill alive in the second period with all seven of the Tiger’s points while Valley Springs put 10 points on the board to take the halftime lead.
Trammell led all scorers with 19 points for Valley Springs. Reece and Cape each ended up with nine points, Ketchum eight, Racic six, Kaden Horn five and Easton Henry two.
Lead Hill was led by Paul’s 14 points. Fulton scored seven points, Will Mancinelli six, Pierce Marshall five, Catron and Mason Cain four apiece and Turner three.
Senior Girls
Eight players found the bottom of the net for Valley Springs as the girls in green and white pulled away for a 70-35 non-conference win over Lead Hill.
Lily Norman and Kelsey Rogers combined for the first five points of the game for Lead Hill and faced a 7-5 deficit at the 4:47 mark in the opening period.
The Tigers in red wouldn’t score again until the 6:13 mark in the second quarter.
During that stretch, Valley Springs went on a 23-0 run and put the game away early.
Maura Moore scored all eight of her first-half points during the big run while dishing out a pair of assists in transition. Whitney Coffelt hit her second trey of the game and Halle Miller put five points on the board.
Rogers responded to Coffelt’s second trey with one of her own to make it a 30-8 Valley Springs lead.
Valley Springs then put together another run of 16-5 with Rogers scoring all Lead Hill points.
Haylie Fry was aggressive on the offensive end of the court for Valley Springs and scored on a pair of putbacks for 10 points in the first half. Karyce Flud hit her first field goal before the halftime buzzer and gave Valley Springs a 48-16 lead at intermission.
Rogers continued to be an offensive threat with 11 points in the third quarter and then scored all six Lead Hill points in the fourth period.
Valley Springs outscored their opponent by a 22-19 score in the second half led by seven more points from Coffelt and a host of Lady Tigers finding the bottom of the net before the final buzzer.
Coffelt finished the game with four 3-pointers and 21 points to lead Valley Springs. Fry added 12 points, Moore 10, Karyce Flud seven, Cayley Patrick six and Emma Graddy, Kamey Horn and Aidan Gorton three apiece.
