ROSE BUD — Road games are always tough in the 3A-1East.
Friday was no exception for the Valley Springs girls. The Lady Tigers fell victim to Rose Bud, 36-28.
The Valley Springs senior boys rolled to an easy, 74-26, win while the Junior Lady Tigers won their contest, 46-38.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs didn’t score a point in the last period as Rose Bud posted a 36-28 win.
Heading into the last period, the Lady Tigers were clinging to a 28-26 advantage.
However, the scoreless period allowed the Lady Ramblers to overcome them and secure the victory.
Valley Springs trailed 8-4 after the first period, but managed 11 points in the second frame to lead 15-13 after the first stop.
Both teams scored 13 points in the third period.
Only two players scored for the Lady Ramblers in the contest.
Valley Springs was led by Bethany Richardson and Whitney Coffelt with nine points each, Maura Moore added eight and Haylie Fry two.
Senior Boys
The Valley Springs senior boys started fast and never looked back on the way to posting a 74-26 win.
Valley Springs put 23 points on the board in the first period and held a 23-4 lead at the first break.
In the second frame, the Tigers scored 21 more points to take a 44-14 lead into the lockerroom.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Trell Trammell with 14 points. Braydon Carnahan added 13, Isaac Ragland 11, Teagan James eight, Briley Saunier seven, Griffin Stuart five, Brock Knapp, Colby Ketchum and Jordan Cape four each and Brock Lippe and Hunter Reese two each.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs recorded a big win over Rose Bud in junior girls action, 46-38.
The Junior Lady Tigers were led by Karyce Flud with 17 points. Aiden Gorton added nine, Camie Moore six, Tia Morris five, Tayla Trammell four, Tinley Williams four and Katey Henson one.
