MARSHALL — It was the last meeting between Valley Springs and Marshall in 3A-1East regular season action.
Next season the Bobcats will move down a classification to Class 2A.
Valley Springs made the most of the contest and posted an 84-43 win. It marked the second straight game that the Tigers have topped the 80 point plateau.
The Tigers, started the contest with 23 points in the first period. The team scored the first 19 points of the game to take a 19-0 lead.
Valley Springs led 23-11 at the end of the first period.
Briley Saunier led the Tigers with seven points in the first period and Isaac Ragland and Teagan James added six points each while Brock Knapp added four.
Brock Lippe scored 11 points in the second for Valley Springs as they doubled up Marshall, 46-23, at the midway point.
Valley Springs put 29 points on the board in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Ragland with 21 points. Saunier added 20, James 15, Lippe 11, Braydon Carnahan nine, Knapp six and Jordan Cape two.
Marshall was led by Matt Gregg with 25.
