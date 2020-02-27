WALDRON — Valley Springs won the 3A-1East conference race and then added a district title.
However, it would take a win in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament to punch a ticket to the state title.
The Tigers got that ticket with a 69-48 win over Greenland.
A 21-point win appears to be a lot, but the Tigers ended the game with a huge run to claim the victory.
Heading into the fourth period, the Tigers were up 43-32.
Greenland hit two free throws to start the fourth and cut the Tiger lead into single digits.
Valley Springs then scored a 17-2 run in a 3 minute frame to leave no doubt about the victory.
Braydon Carnahan started the run with a basket. Brock Knapp then scored before Trell Trammell made it a 49-34 advantage.
After a basket by the Pirates, Briley Saunier started the Tigers scoring again. Brock Lippe then hit a bucket that was followed by Saunier's second score in the fourth period.
Trammel scored again and Lippe ended the run with a trey.
A 3-pointer by Greenland stopped the big Tiger run, but Lippe and Saunier each scored to give Valley Springs its largest lead of the game at 64-39.
Valley Springs grabbed that lead and they never relinquished it. Greenland held a 6-2 advantage early with the two points coming from Knapp's two free throws.
Knapp completed a three-point play to pull the Tigers within a point.
Isaac Ragland put in his first basket of the game and then followed that up with another score. The first Ragland bucket gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Saunter hit a bucket to round out the Tigers' first period scoring. Valley Springs left the court with an 11-8 advantage.
Greenland scored the first three points of the second quarter. Lippe broke the tie with a pair of free throws, but the Pirates tied the score at 13. It marked the last time that the two teams were equal.
Saunier scored the next five Valley Springs points.
The Tigers went into the locker room with a 27-19 advantage.
After ending the second with the last five points, the Tigers added the first eight points to the scoreboard in the third period.
Saunier hit the first two baskets and Trammell scored on an offensive rebound. Ragland gave the Tigers a 35-19 lead when the senior scored with 5:51 left in the frame.
Greenland didn't give up. The Pirates cut the Valley Springs lead to eight points before falling behind by 11 at the last break.
Valley Springs will be back in action on Friday night. The squad will face the winner of the Waldron and Clinton contest.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Saunier with 20 points. Lippe added 18, Ragland 11, Knapp nine, Trammell seven and Carnahan four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.