VALLEY SPRINGS — The Tiger Lair welcomed an opponent from a higher classification on Tuesday night when 4A-1 Huntsville faced 3A-1East Valley Springs.
The Tigers showed why they are ranked atop Class 3A after a 71-52 win over the Eagles.
In senior girls action, the Lady Tigers were short on size, but not short on the scoreboard and pulled away to mercy rule the Lady Eagles, 67-35.
Senior Boys
Despite a 30-24 lead at halftime, Valley Springs was losing momentum going into the locker room at intermission. The third quarter made the difference as the Tigers held home court and extended their winning streak to 10-straight games with a 71-52 win over Huntsville.
The Tigers began the third period with a 30-24 advantage and scored the first six points of the second half due to their aggressive full-court defense and only allowed three field goals in the third quarter.
Trell Trammell scored the opening bucket of the third period and Brock Lippe immediately stole the inbound pass and put it back in the goal for Valley Springs. Trammell then earned a swipe on defense that resulted in Isaac Ragland getting a bucket in the paint to put the home team ahead, 36-24.
Huntsville then connected on a 3-pointer but the shot was quickly answered on the other end with Trammell draining a shot from behind the arc and Ragland followed with a steal and a layup.
Brock Knapp sank a free throw for Valley Springs before Ragland added a trey from the left corner and Lippe drove the lane for a basket to put the Tigers ahead, 47-32.
Huntsville managed a three-point play, but Valley Springs answered right back with Teagan James handing off to Ragland in the paint for a score. James finished the third period with a 3-pointer from the right side to give the Tigers a 52-35 lead entering the final 8 minutes.
Valley Springs maintained their double-digit lead in the fourth period with Ragland hitting three field goals along with Trammell’s third trey of the night. James hit four-straight free throws down the stretch along with Lippe scoring by attacking the basket. Valley Springs finished the game with Braydon Carnahan scoring in the paint to set the final score with the Tigers defeating Huntsville, 71-52.
Ragland scored three baskets in the first period for seven points. Knapp hit a pair of baskets at the goal while Lippe and Briley Saunier each scored in the paint.
Valley Springs built a 22-11 lead in the second following a James 3-pointer and tried to blow the lead open after Trammell and Lippe scored the next three points.
Huntsville responded with the next five points but Valley Springs came back with a pair of baskets from Carnahan and James.
Huntsville then went on an 8-0 run to get within, trailing 26-24.
Trammell ended the first half with a four-point play after an inbound pass from James.
Ragland scored 22 points in the Tiger win. Trammell added 14 points, James 12, Lippe 10, Knapp seven, Carnahan four and Saunier two.
The Tigers improve to a 22-2 record and host a rivalry game on Tuesday against the Panthers of Bergman.
Senior Girls
Huntsville had plenty of second-chance opportunities but not enough second-chance points as Valley Springs built on the lead during every period in a 67-35 win over Huntsville.
Haylie Fry assisted to Bethany Richardson for the first score of the game and then a three-point play from Fry on a putback gave Valley Springs a 5-4 lead after the Lady Eagles responded with a jumper.
Valley Springs then went on a 12-3 run before the end of the first quarter.
Whitney Coffelt nailed a pair of 3s from the left wing during the run. Richardson scored four points and Maura Moore added the second three-point play of the game. Halle Miller scored her first bucket of the game and the Lady Tigers owned a 22-7 lead at the first break.
Huntsville kept pace with the Lady Tigers in the second period.
Valley Springs went 6-of-9 at the foul line along with three scores from Moore and a trey from Kamey Horn as the Lady Tigers won the second frame by a 19-17 margin to take a 41-24 lead into the second half.
The Lady Eagles scored in the post to open the third period but it would be 6 minutes later before they found the bottom of the net again.
Meanwhile, Valley Springs started a 15-0 run sparked by Moore’s aggressive rebound and Richardson scoring on a putback.
Richardson had three baskets in the run along with Coffelt’s third trey fo the game. Moore, Fry and Cayley Patrick each scored around the basket to build a 56-26 Lady Tiger lead.
Huntsville’s final score of the third was a long shot from the left corner that Valley Springs senior Mattie Watkins matched on the next play with a long bomb from the left wing.
Miller scored her seventh points of the game with a 3 from the right wing and later assisted to Alea Mullinax for a long bomb at the top of the key.
Horn connected with Chloe Robinson on the final play of the game for a layup and the Lady Tigers finished with a 67-35 win.
Richardson finished with 14 points for Valley Springs and Moore had 13 points. Coffelt added nine points, Fry and Miller seven apiece, Patrick six, Watkins, Horn and Mullinax three each and Robinson two.
