WALDRON — In a day when all sports are wanting more and more offense, the ticket for Valley Springs was its defense.
Saturday at Waldron High School, the Tigers claimed another Class 3A Region 1 title by defeating Elkins, 62-49.
It was the defense of the Tigers that did the trick. Valley Springs held Elkins to only seven fourth period points in the contest.
“When we made some adjustments with our lineup, we turned up the pressure defensively,” said Valley Springs coach Blake Hanney. “That was another big comeback for us. In the regional tournament, we will be known as the comeback kids.”
Valley Springs led 16-15 after the first period and then trailed, 27-26, at halftime.
Elkins moved ahead, 42-35, heading into the last period.
It took the Tigers only 2:18 to tie the game at 44. Valley Springs then ended the game with an 18-5 bulge.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Briley Saunier with 28 points. Brock Lippe added 10, Braydon Carnahan eight, Trell Trammell six, Isaac Ragland five, Teagan James three and Brock Knapp two.
Semifinals
Valley Springs 58, Clinton 54
The Tigers had another comeback to defeat Clinton, 58-54, in the semifinals on Friday night.
Saunier and Carnahan combined for 21 points in the fourth period to turn the tide for the Tigers.
“We pulled some things out of the bag,” said Hanney. “We used a run and jump and it worked out very well. We got a lot of steals and easy layups from it.”
Clinton led 15-10 at the first break and 28-17 at halftime.
Valley Springs began its climb in the third period. The Tigers trailed by eight points at the beginning of the fourth period.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Saunier with 21 points. Ragland and Carnahan added 11 each and Trammell, James and Knapp five apiece.
