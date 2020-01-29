VALLEY SPRINGS — A pair of Tigers lined up opposite each other at Valley Springs on Tuesday night for 3A-1East play.
When it was over, Valley Springs’ Tigers and Lady Tigers had come away with three victories. The green-and-white Valley Springs Tigers defeated Green Forest, 83-42. The Valley Springs Lady Tigers won its contest with Green Forest, 62-21, while the Junior Lady Tigers of Valley Springs won, 42-21.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs had 11 players score in an 83-42 win over Green Forest.
The pivotal period was the second frame. Valley Springs outscored Green Forest, 31-5 to take 49-15 lead into the lockerroom.
After starting the second with an 18-10 lead, Valley Springs poured on the points. Briley Saunier hit the first basket that was followed by a 3-pointer from Griffin Stuart. Brock Lippe then scored before Stuart hit a short shot.
Braydon Carnahan scored before Colby Ketchum added a basket. Lippe hit two free throws then Saunier scored the next three points. A 3-pointer from Teagan James was followed by a long shot from Lippe. Trell Trammell, who had 11 first period points, scored the next two buckets. Saunier ended the period with a 3-pointer.
Green Forest was able to cut into the Valley Springs lead in the third period. Green Forest scored 21 points with Adrian Serna hitting two treys and scoring nine points. Jordan McCloud added six and Micah Hutchison hit a 3-pointer in the frame.
Valley Springs was led by Trammell with 24 points. Lippe added 12, Saunier 10, Stuart eight, Brock Knapp seven, Carnahan six, Ketchum and Jordan Cape four apiece, James and Jackson Burkeen three each and Easton Henry two.
Green Forest was led by Serna with 12 points. Hutchison added nine, McLoud eight, Daniel McDonald four, Will Chaney and Aiden Hanks three each, Gage Lowe two and Elijah West one.
Valley Springs scored 40 first-half points on the way to posting a 62-21 win over Green Forest.
The green-and-white Lady Tigers hit for 40 first-half points. Five different Valley Springs players hit a trey in the first half.
Whitney Coffelt hit two and Cayley Patrick, Halle Miller, Kamey Horn and Chloe Avery each drained a long shot.
After holding a 40-5 lead, Valley Springs settled in for a 56-15 lead going into the fourth period.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Bethany Richardson with 12 points. Patrick and Coffelt added 11 each, Miller eight, Horn seven, Avery five, Haylie Fry four, Alea Mullinax three and Chloe Robinson one.
Green Forest was paced by Kendall Demeyer and Samantha Delavin seven each, Bianca Rosales five and Skyler Howerton two.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs held Green Forest to six points in the second half on the way to a 42-21 win.
The game was close at halftime as the home team lead, 23-15.
Scoring only five points in the third period, Green Forest fell further behind as Valley Springs led 36-20.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Karyce Flud with 15 points. Macy Willis and Tia Morris added six each, Kamryn Miller and Katey Henson four apiece, Aidan Gorton three and Camie Moore and Savannah Ketchum two each.
Green Forest was led by Allie Snow and Virginia Gonzalez with five points each. Emily Lonzano and Caddie Straw added three apiece, Katie Farrar and Lyndsey Snow two each and Kayla Lozano one.
