MARSHALL — The first round is in the book of the 3A-1 Junior High District Tournament being held at Marshall High School.
Valley Springs’ junior boys claimed a 51-34 win over Mountain View.
The home team Junior Lady Bobcats were paired against Valley Springs in the opening round. Valley Springs won the junior girls contest, 47-37.
Junior Boys
The Junior Tigers had their offense going in both halves of the game and advanced past Mountain View, 56-34.
Mountain View kept the game a single-digit affair in the first half as Valley Springs took a 24-16 lead into halftime.
The second half was a different story as Valley Springs outscored the Junior Yellow Jackets by a 32-18 margin to earn the win.
Kaden Horn scored 18 points in the Junior Tiger win. Dason Hensley scored 14 points, Peyton Carnahan 11, Maddax Johnson seven, Jimmy Reed three, Blain Roberson two and Kelby Ply one.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs had the lead early and held off a late push by Marshall to advance with a 47-37 tournament win.
Valley Springs had the hot hand early and controlled a 14-4 advantage at the first break and increased the lead before halftime, leading 26-13.
The Junior Lady Tigers outscored Marshall by a 10-6 mark in the third and opened the fourth period with a 36-19 lead.
Marshall began hitting shots from downtown and accumulated 18 points in the fourth, but Valley Springs managed 11 points to hold the lead and take the win.
Aidan Gorton scored 10 points for the Junior Lady Tigers. Karyce Flud added nine, Eliza Drewry and Kamryn Miller five each, Camie Moore, Katey Henson and Savannah Ketchum four each and Tia Morris and Tinley Williams two apiece.
