BERGMAN — The Valley Springs junior basketball teams traveled to Bergman for contests involving the two schools.
Each school finished the meetings with a win.
Valley Springs took the junior girls win by a 64-41 score.
Bergman finished with a junior boys win, 66-48.
Junior Girls
When the girls game was over, the Junior Lady Tigers picked up a 64-41 win over Bergman.
Three Valley Springs players scored in double figures as the squad scored 21 points in the first period.
Valley Springs led Bergman, 21-11, at the first stop.
Bergman doubled its score in the second period, but Valley Springs added more points to the total and coasted into halftime with a 35-22 advantage.
The Junior Lady Tigers outscored Bergman by double figures in the second half to seal the win.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Eliza Drewry with 18 points. She hit six 3-pointers in the game. Mary Willis popped the nets for 16 points, Tayla Trammell 13, Landry King six, Katey Henson five and Taylor Bundy and Laramie Watkins three each.
Trammell had five blocks and Willis four steals. Henson had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Bergman was led by Madison Huskey with 17 points.
Junior Boys
Bergman earned the win in the junior boys contest over Valley Springs, 66-48.
The Junior Panthers jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the first break and moved into a 39-14 lead at intermission.
Valley Springs outscored Bergman by a 20-11 score in the third period but still faced a double-digit deficit to start the final frame.
The fourth quarter was a closer match compared to the rest of the game as Bergman outscored the Junior Tigers by a 16-14 spread to post the win.
Bergman was led by Kaden Ponder’s 19 points. Zion Fultz added 16 points, Dylan Friend 11, Bryson Buer 10, Sawyer Schubert six and Trae Sexton four.
Levi Carey led Valley Springs with 23 points. Keyton Carnahan had 14 points, Parker Spaw seven and Kaedon Roberts and Nate Helms two apiece.
