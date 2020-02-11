NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Aside from most of the top positions, there was a lot of change in the Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll compared to last week.
In Class 3A, Valley Springs jumped Dumas to claim the top spot in the Class 3A polls. A loss two weeks ago against Clinton dropped the Tigers from the No. 1 spot to No. 2.
North Little Rock stayed in the overall top spot while every team under the Charging Wildcats shifted positions.
Rogers and Magnolia were tied at No. 4 last week and moved up to second and third respectively.
Springdale Har-Ber moved up two spots to fourth and Blytheville went from No. 7 to fifth.
West Memphis dropped from second to sixth after a conference home loss to Marion.
Russellville moved up from No. 8 to seventh and Conway filled the eight-hole after being No. 10 last week.
Fort Smith Northside made the biggest drop after a 23-point loss on the road at Bryant. The Grizzlies fell from third to ninth.
Hot Springs entered the poll at No. 10 after being previously unranked.
Class 6A felt the shakeup just like the overall poll.
North Little Rock stayed at No. 1 but Rogers moved up to second from third and Har-Ber jumped from fourth to third.
Fort Smith Northside fell to fourth and Conway entered the poll at fifth.
There were less changes in Class 5A.
West Memphis stayed atop the polls with Russellville in second and Hot Springs taking No. 3.
Jacksonville moved up to fourth after Jonesboro fell out of the polls and Sylvan Hills entered the top five after being previously unranked.
Class 4A kept Magnolia leading the way ahead of Blytheville and Little Rock Mills. Pea Ridge jumped a spot to fourth and Dardanelle filled the polls at No. 5.
Valley Springs took over the No. 1 position in Class 3A by jumping one spot. Dumas fell to second while Manila and Waldron are tied for third. Elkins finished the poll at No. 5.
A loss by Marianna Lee moved them out of the top position in Class 2A. Lavaca moved up to No. 1 and Marianna fell to second. Clarendon moved up to third from fourth and replaced England who fell to fourth. Cutter-Morning Star held on to the fifth slot.
Class 1A was unchanged with Izard County Consolidated holding atop the poll. Kirby stayed in second followed by Nevada County, Concord and Hillcrest.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 8. Rank-ing is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (11) 17-3 136 1
2. Rogers (3) 18-2 99 4
3. Magnolia 17-0 91 4
4. Springdale Har-Ber 17-3 82 6
5. Blytheville 23-3 80 7
6. West Memphis 17-4 77 2
7. Russellville 18-4 57 8
8. Conway 16-5 32 10
9. FS Northside 16-6 31 3
10. Hot Springs 19-5 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville 19, LR Mills 17, Sylvan Hills 13, Dumas 4, Valley Springs 4, Izard County 2, Marion 1, Fayetteville 1.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (11) 17-3 67 1
2. Rogers (3) 18-2 50 3
3. Springdale Har-Ber 17-3 47 4
4. FS Northside 16-6 23 2
5. Conway 16-5 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 1.
CLASS 5A
1. West Memphis (5) 17-4 56 1
2. Russellville (5) 18-4 52 2
3. Hot Springs (3) 19-5 43 3
4. Jacksonville (1) 12-4 29 5
5. Sylvan Hills 16-4 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 3, Greene County Tech 3, Marion 1, Lake Hamilton 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (11) 17-0 67 1
2. Blytheville (3) 23-3 59 2
3. LR Mills 20-3 41 3
4. Pea Ridge 18-4 17 5
5. Dardanelle 22-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 8, Jonesboro Westside 5, Valley View 2, Arkadelphia 1, eStem 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Valley Springs (6) 29-3 62 2
2. Dumas (8) 20-1 58 1
3. Manila 21-5 28 3
tie-Waldron 22-4 28 4
5. Elkins 22-3 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 9, Bergman 8, Ashdown 5, Harding Academy 1, Rivercrest 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Lavaca (11) 26-3 66 2
2. Marianna (2) 21-4 46 1
3. Clarendon (1) 17-4 38 4
4. England 21-4 28 3
5. Cutter-Morning Star 22-3 14 5
Others receiving votes: Bay 10, Flippin 3, White County Central 3, Earle 1, Dierks 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Izard County (13) 30-5 69 1
2. Kirby 30-2 44 2
3. Nevada (1) 25-4 37 3
4. Concord 24-2 24 4
5. Hillcrest 26-2 23 5
Others receiving votes: The New School 13.
