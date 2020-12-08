NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Only the Valley Springs boys earned a nod in the classification polls of the Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll.
The Tigers were honored as the No. 4 team in Class 3A.
Bergman’s boys also received votes in the Class 3A and Berryville received votes in the Class 4A poll. The Bobcats received a first place vote. The team was just three votes shy of Morrilton in making the top 5 in Class 4A.
North Little Rock found itself at the top of the Overall Poll. The Charging Wildcats received 10 first place votes.
Little Rock Central was second in the polls after receiving four first place votes. Magnolia and Marion were third and fourth respectively. Each picked up a first place vote.
Little Rock Mills, which is the second Class 4A school in the overall top five, was fifth. Jonesboro; Springdale; Fort Smith Northside; Fayetteville; and Springdale Har-Ber rounded out the polls.
Berryville received two votes in the overall poll.
Class 6A polls saw all six of the ranked teams in the overall polls in the rankings.
North Little Rock; Little Rock Central; Springdale; Fort Smith Northside were the top four teams. Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber tied for the No. 5 position.
Marion led the charge in Class 5A. They were followed by Jonesboro; Little Rock Parkview; Greene County Tech; and Jacksonville rounded out the polls.
Magnolia received all of the first place votes for the top spot in Class 4A except for the vote that Berryville received.
Following Magnolia was No. 2 Little Rock Mills; Blytheville; Brookland; and Morrilton.
Dumas led the Class 3A voting. They received nine votes. Mayflower was No. 2 after picking up six first-place votes. Manila was third followed by Valley Springs. Rivercrest checked in at No. 5.
Bergman received 11 votes in the poll.
England led the Class 2A poll. Caddo Hills and Marianna Lee were tied for second place. Earl was fourth and Lavaca fifth.
Flippin received four votes in the Class 2A poll.
Viola led the Class 1A voting. The Longhorns received 13 first-place votes. Izard County was second; Bradley third; Nevada County fourth and Kirby fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (10) 2-0 150 -
2. LR Central (4) 4-1 123 -
3. Magnolia (1) 1-0 112 -
4. Marion (1) 3-0 109 -
5. LR Mills 2-0 65 -
6. Jonesboro 1-0 59 -
7. Springdale 4-0 53 -
8. FS Northside 3-1 37 -
9. Fayetteville 4-2 35 -
10. Springdale Har-Ber 3-0 34 -
Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech 26, Jacksonville 19, LR Parkview 18, Bryant 10, West Memphis 7, Maumelle 6, Bentonville 4, Viola 4, Berryville 2, Hot Springs 2, Blytheville 1, Dumas 1, LR Christian 1, Rogers 1, Southside Batesville 1.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (10) 2-0 74 -
2. LR Central (6) 4-1 66 -
3. Springdale 4-0 35 -
4. FS Northside 3-1 19 -
5. Fayetteville 4-2 18 -
(tie) Springdale Har-Ber 3-0 18 -
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 6, Bryant 4.
CLASS 5A
1. Marion (10) 3-0 70 -
2. Jonesboro (4) 1-0 54 -
3. LR Parkview 3-1 38 -
4. Greene Co. Tech (1) 7-0 33 -
5. Jacksonville (1) 1-2 12 -
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 10, Vilonia 7, Maumelle 7, Hot Springs 3, West Memphis 3, Sylvan Hills 2, Van Buren 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (15) 1-0 75 -
2. LR Mills 2-0 60 -
3. Blytheville 4-1 42 -
4. Brookland 1-1 17 -
5. Morrilton 2-1 15 -
Others receiving votes: Berryville (1) 12, Southside Batesville 8, Ozark 7, Farmington 3, Valley View 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Dumas (9) 0-0 64 -
2. Mayflower (6) 5-0 57 -
3. Manila 4-2 28 -
4. Valley Springs 9-2 23 -
5. Rivercrest 1-0 17 -
Others receiving votes: Pangburn (1) 14, Osceola 14, Bergman 11, Elkins 6, Prescott 4, Cave City 2.
CLASS 2A
1. England (9) 2-1 65 -
2. Caddo Hills (4) 10-1 50 -
(tie) Marianna (2) 1-1 50 -
4. Earle (1) 0-0 32 -
5. Lavaca 4-2 14 -
Others receiving votes: Tuckerman 12, Acorn 10, Flippin 4, Bay 2, White Co. Central 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (13) 12-0 77 -
2. Izard County (3) 7-0 67 -
3. Bradley 5-0 40 -
4. Nevada 5-2 16 -
5. Kirby 2-3 14 -
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 6, Mount Vernon-Enola 6, Mammoth Spring 5, West Side Greers Ferry 5, Concord 4.
