GREEN FOREST — Every win is important in conference play.
Valley Springs visited Green Forest on Tuesday night for conference basketball action.
The Tigers of Valley Springs took a 71-33 win while the Valley Springs’ Lady Tigers held their place near the top of the 3A-1East on Tuesday with a 54-34 win over Green Forest.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs took over early and cruised to a 71-33 win over conference opponent Green Forest.
The score was 21-5 in favor of Valley Springs at the first break. Isaac Ragland led the visiting Tigers with 11 early points and Trell Trammel added five points.
Coby Rincon buried a 3 for Green Forest and Will Chaney hit a shot to account for all of the home points.
Valley Springs outscored Green Forest by a 27-7 score in the second period with seven players scoring for the visitors.
Valley Springs controlled a 48-12 edge coming out of halftime and increased the lead to a 64-21 mark to begin the final period.
Green Forest added 12 points in the fourth and Valley Springs was limited to seven points.
Ragland scored 20 points in the Valley Springs win. Trammell added 10, Brock Lippe and Colby Ketchum six each, Hunter Reese and Teagan James five apiece, Jordan Cape, Griffin Stuart and Jackson Burkeen four each and John Racic three.
Adrian Serna led Green Forest with 10 points. Rincon added seven, Chaney six, Daniel McDonald and Barrett Phillips three apiece and Jordon McLoud and Elijah West two each.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs built the lead with a strong second period and held on to take a 54-34 win.
Valley Springs held a slim lead at the first break, ahead 16-14.
Bethany Richardson opened the game with a 3-pointer and scored nine points in the first frame along with a pair of buckets by Cayley Patrick and three by Halle Miller.
Skylar Howerton hit four shots for Green Forest to lead the home team Lady Tigers.
Green Forest fell behind in the second when Kiara Taylor scored the only field goal as Valley Springs outscored them by an 18-3 mark.
Maura Moore hit three shots while Richardson add another five points and Haylie Fry shot for four points.
Valley Springs entered halftime doubling the score with a 34-17 lead.
Chloe Robinson got in the Valley Springs scorebook in the third with a field goal while Richardson, Moore and Patrick each hit a shot for an eight-point quarter.
Bianca Rosales scored all three points for Green Forest in the third and Valley Springs controlled a 42-20 lead to start the final frame.
The fourth quarter belonged to Green Forest.
Kimberly Lozano and Samantha Delavin each buried a 3-pointer wile Rosales and Hayley Funk added buckets to help Green Forest to a 14-point quarter.
Mattie Watkins and Chloe Avery each connected from behind the arc for Valley Springs while Robinson shot for six points as the visiting Lady Tigers cruised to a 54-34 win.
Richardson scored 16 points to lead Valley Springs. Moore added 10 points, Patrick and Robinson eight each, Fry and Watkins four apiece and Miller and Avery three each.
Howerton’s eight points was tops for Green Forest. Delavin, Rosales and Lozano each scored five points, Taylor four, Maddie Youngblood three and Evelyn Lopez and Funk two each.
