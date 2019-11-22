POTTSVILLE — It was down to the wire on Thursday night during the Clinton tournament between Valley Springs and Pottsville.
Valley Springs came away with a pair hard fought senior high wins.
The senior boys matchup required overtime before the Tigers finished with a 60-58 victory.
In the senior girls contest, the Lady Tigers closed the game holding a 52-47 win.
Senior Boys
A back and forth affair ended in overtime as Valley Springs ended the night with a 60-58 win and remain unbeaten.
Defense won the first quarter for both teams. The Tigers shot 7-of-9 from the foul line to go with a 3 by Teagan James and a basket from Trell Trammell as Valley Springs had a 12-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Valley Springs continued to gain the majority of its scoring in the second period from the free throw line with seven points at the charity stripe.
Pottsville took the lead before halftime by a 27-25 score.
James added another five points to the Tiger score in the third along with buckets from Trammell and Brock Knapp but the Tigers were still behind by a 37-34 mark entering the fourth.
Isaac Ragland scored 13 of the Tigers’ 15 points in the fourth as they held Pottsville to 12 points to force extra minutes.
Ragland added another six points to his total in overtime and Valley Springs outscored their opponent by an 11-9 difference to claim the win.
Ragland led the way with 27 points on the night for Valley Springs. James added 10 points, Briley Saunier and Trammell eight each, Braydon Carnahan three and Knapp and Brock Lippe two apiece.
Senior Girls
The Lady Tigers withheld a late push by Pottsville to claim a 52-47 win.
Bethany Richardson led Valley Springs with six points in the opening quarter while Whitney Coffelt and Maura Moore added five points each.
The Lady Tigers showed an 18-7 lead at the first break and continued to build on the advantage. Coffelt drained a trey followed by a pair of buckets from Haylie Fry and four more points from Richardson.
The Lady Tigers had Pottsville doubled on the scoreboard at halftime, ahead 30-15.
Pottsville put 19 points through the hoop in the third and made it a 41-34 ballgame entering the fourth quarter.
Despite going 5-of-10 from the foul line in the final minutes, Valley Springs held off a 12-point quarter from Pottsville to hold the lead and finish with a 52-47 win.
Richardson led the way for Valley Springs with 20 points. Coffelt added 12 points, Moore 10, Fry six and Cayley Patrick four.
