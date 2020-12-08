NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Half of the senior girl teams in Boone County find themselves in the first edition of the Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll that was just released.
Despite two losses last week, the Valley Springs girls were voted as the No. 1 team in Class 3A. The Lady Tigers picked up 13 of the 16 first-place votes that were cast.
Bergman’s Lady Panthers found themselves in the No. 3 position in Class 3A.
Harrison also made a splash in the polls. The Lady Goblins finished third in the Class 4A polls.
Both Valley Springs and Harrison received votes in the Overall Poll. The Lady Tigers had two votes and Harrison had one.
Bentonville was picked as the No. 1 team overall. The Lady Tigers had 12 first place votes. Greenwood was second and Conway was third. Both received one first place vote each.
Little Rock Christian was No. 4 followed by Fort Smith Northside. Northside received two first place votes in the poll.
Class 2A Melbourne, which defeated Northside was No. 6; followed by Batesville; Farmington; Fayetteville; and North Little Rock.
Bentonville was also top of the Class 6A poll. Northside and Conway tied for second while Fayetteville was No. 4 and North Little Rock was fifth.
Greenwood led the Class 5A voting as three schools received first-place votes. The Lady Bulldogs had 11 votes while No. 2 Little Rock Christian had four and No. 3 Batesville had one. Paragould and West Memphis rounded out the polls.
A member of the 4A-1 led the polls in Class 4A. Farmington was No. 1 with 14 first-place votes. Star City was No. 2 with two first-place votes.
Following Harrison was Nashville at No. 4 and Pulaski Academy at No. 5
Sandwiched between Valley Springs and Bergman in Class 3A was Lamar. Mountain View was No. 4 and Hoxie was No. 5.
Leading Class 2A was Melbourne. The Lady Bearkatz were followed by Tuckerman and Des Arc which were tied for second place. Acorn was No. 4 and Cotter was No. 5.
Viola leads Class 1A with Kirby; Mt. Vernon-Enola; and Morrilton Sacred Heart holding down the next three spots. Norfork and Emerson were tied for the fifth spot.
