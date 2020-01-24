CLINTON — The Valley Springs basketball teams had a rare Thursday date in 3A-1East basketball action.
Traveling to Clinton, only the Lady Tigers came home with a league win. Valley Springs defeated Clinton, 44-41. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers, 43-40.
Senior Girls
The Lady Tigers withstood a late run by Clinton to post the 44-41 win.
Valley Springs’ defense held Clinton to 10 points in the first half, but the Lady Yellow Jackets crawled back into the game.
Hitting only five field goals in the second half, Valley Springs made free throws to account for the rest of the points.
After leading by an 8-3 score at the end of the first period, the Lady Tigers moved ahead, 22-10, at intermission.
Clinton outscored the Lady Tigers, 31-22, in the second half. Valley Springs’ last five points of the game came at the free throw line.
Leading the Lady Tigers in scoring was Cayley Patrick with 14 points. Bethany Richardson added 10, Maura Moore and Whitney Coffelt six each and Haylie Fry and Halle Miller four apiece.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs could not overcome a slow down game plan by Clinton and fell to the Yellow Jackets, 43-40.
The Tigers only scored 17 first-half points as the team moved ahead of Clinton, 17-12, at intermission.
Clinton sped up the game in the third period and the home team moved ahead of Valley Springs, 31-27, entering the final period.
Hitting only 50 percent of their free throw attempts in the game, the Tigers were not able to overcome the deficit in the fourth period.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Isaac Ragland with 19 points. Briley Saunier added 13, Teagan James six and Trell Trammell two.
