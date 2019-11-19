VALLEY SPRINGS — It is always a good night to pick up a pair of wins on homecoming.
Friday night at the Tiger Lair in Valley Springs, the home team senior teams claimed a pair of wins. The senior boys rolled to a 72-37 win over Kingston while the Lady Tigers claimed a 81-28 contest.
Senior Boys
Eleven Valley Springs players scored in the contest as the Tigers defeated Kingston, 72-37.
It was a tight first period as the Tigers managed a 16-14 lead. Things started to look better for Valley Springs in the second frame as the team opened up a 33-20 lead.
Valley Springs outscored Kingston, 23-12, in the third period and then held the Yellow Jackets to five points in the final period.
Leading Valley Springs was Isaac Ragland with 28 points. Teagan James and Trell Trammell added eight each, Brock Lippe six, Colby Ketchum five, Jordan Cape, Braydon Carnahan and Briley Saunier four apiece, Griffin Stuart and J.P. Loggins two each and Brock Knapp one.
Kingston was led by Gunnar Davis with 17 points. Darian Alexander added six, Daylin Davidson five, Zac Root four, Will Clark three and Ethan Sprinkle two.
Senior Girls
The Valley Springs senior girls made it a night to remember for homecoming. The Lady Tigers defeated Kingston, 81-28.
Offensive points were flying for the Lady Tigers. Valley Springs scored 25 points in the second period to blow the game open.
After holding a 19-7 lead at the first break, the Lady Tigers ran to a 44-13 advantage midway through the game.
Heading into the final period the Lady Tigers led, 61-21.
Valley Springs was led in scoring by Cayley Patrick with 19 points. Halle Miller added 17, Bethany Richardson 16, Maura Moore eight, Chloe Avery six, Whitney Coffelt five, Mattie Watkins and Kamey Horn three each and Haylie Fry and Chloe Robinson two apiece.
Kingston had eight players to score led by Mellia Johnson with seven points. Hannah Johnson and Renee Pittman added five each, Libbie Johnson and Cheyenne Cannon three apiece, Faith Floyd and Megan Parker two each and Morgan Johnson one.
