CEDARVILLE — Friday night was non-conference action on the hardwood for Valley Springs.
The senior boys and girls played Cedarville from the 3A-4.
The Tigers defeated the Pirates in the 49-43 nightcap while the Lady Tigers took control and claimed a 55-35 home win.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs maintained the lead through the course of the contest against Cedarville and finished with a 49-43 non-conference win.
Brock Lippe scored eight-straight points in the first quarter that included a pair of shots from behind the arc. Jordan Cape added two buckets and a field goal by both Trell Trammell and Kaden Horn put the Tigers with a 16-8 edge after one period.
Cedarville narrowed the difference in the second period and the Tigers had a five-point lead at halftime, 22-17.
The third period include Lippe’s third trey fo the night along with a long shot by Hunter Reese. Five players scored in the 15-point quarter and Valley Springs maintained the five-point lead to enter the fourth period.
Lippe continued the hot hand in the fourth with a trey to start the frame and added another long bomb before the end of the contest. Valley Springs outscored Cedarville by a 15-14 score and ended the night with a win.
Lippe finished with 21 points to lead the Tigers. Cape added 10 points, Trammell and Reese six each and Colby Ketchum, Horn and Easton Henry two apiece.
Senior Girls
The Lady Tigers dominated the first half and cruised to a 20-point win over Cedarville, 55-35.
A balanced attack began with a 14-6 lead after the first 8 minutes with Haylie Fry scoring six points for the Valley Springs team.
A consistent effort put another 14 points on the board for the Lady Tigers while Cedarville was held to another six points.
Fry had nine points at halftime and Halle Miller’s six points led the visiting team to a 28-12 score for intermission.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third period and Cayley Patrick hit a pair of field goals for the home team in the frame.
Valley Springs took a 40-24 lead into the final 8 minutes. Whitney Coffelt hit back-to-back treys and scored eight points as the Lady Tigers outscored Cedarville by a 15-11 score to end with the 20-point win.
Fry and Coffelt each scored 13 points to lead the way for Valley Springs. Patrick added 10 points, Maura Moore eight, Miller six and Karyce Flud five.
