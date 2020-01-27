WESTERN GROVE — Valley Springs got a break from 3A-1East action on Friday night with a short trip down the road to Western Grove for a four-game slate.
All four games went the way of the visiting Tiger teams.
The senior boys game ended the night with Valley Springs earning a 73-59 win. The Lady Tigers dominated early and finished with a 73-40 victory over the Lady Warriors.
Junior high action featured Valley Springs getting a 61-24 win in the junior boys game. The junior girls game ended with the Junior Lady Tigers winning, 40-27.
Senior Boys
After a tight first half, Valley Springs pulled away and finished with a 73-59 win over the Warriors.
Western Grove had the edge at the first break by a 15-14 score led by seven points from Zack Bolin and six by Blake Reddell.
Bolin added another 13 points in the second frame for Western Grove, but Isaac Ragland broke loose for 11 of Valley Springs’ 23 points as the Tigers took a five-point lead into halftime, leading 37-32.
Trell Trammell knocked down three 3-pointers in the third and Teagan James added another as Valley Springs outscored the Warriors by a 21-8 mark.
The Tigers opened the fourth with a 58-40 lead and added another 16 points to their score led by nine tallies from Briley Saunier.
Western Grove got six points from Carsen Parker during a 19-point team effort but the Tiger lead was too much to overcome as Valley Springs earned the 73-59 win.
Ragland scored 21 points and Saunier added 20 to lead the Tigers. Trammell scored nine points, Braydon Carnahan seven, Brock Lippe five, Jordan Cape and James four each and Brock Knapp three.
Bolin scored 25 points to lead the Warriors. Reddell added 10, Parker eight, Preston Savage five, Garrett Dixon and Marcus Bunch four each and Gage Freeman three.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs established a big lead early and ran away with a 73-40 road win over the Lady Warriors.
Whitney Coffelt had the hot hand with 11 points in the first quarter to lead Valley Springs to a 20-10 advantage at the end of the first period.
After hitting three treys in the first quarter, Coffelt drained another three in the second period. Bethany Richardson added another seven points while Maura Moore and Cayley Patrick each hit a pair of shots.
Valley Springs scored 29 points in the second frame while Brooklynn Baker scored Western Grove’s only two field goals.
The Lady Tigers held a 49-15 lead to start the second half.
Both teams scored 16 points in the third period and Valley Springs held its 34-point lead entering the final period.
Western Grove managed nine points in the final 8 minutes and Valley Springs scored eight points to establish the win.
Coffelt finished with 25 points including seven 3s. Richardson added 13 points, Patrick and Kamey Horn nine each, Maura Moore six, Halle Miller five, Haylie Fry four and Chloe Robinson two.
Western Grove got 12 points from Amara Collins. Hailey Woods added 10, Tru Cartwright nine, Baker four, Skylar Shatswell three and Rachel Holland two.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs scored as many points in the first frame as Western Grove did in the entirety of the game and the Junior Tigers rolled to a 61-24 victory.
Valley Springs held a 24-7 lead at the end of the first and increased the margin to a 24-10 halftime score.
The Junior Tigers outscored Western Grove by a 14-9 mark in the third and a 7-0 difference in the final quarter to take the road win.
Payton Carnahan totaled 21 points in the Valley Springs win. Jimmy Reed added 16 points, Levi Carey nine, Dason Hensley eight, Keyton Carnahan three and Kaden Horn and Nate Helems two each.
Walker Collins scored 10 points for Western Grove. Briggs Reddell added six, Klane Sisco and Peyton Sisco three each and Gavin Freeman two.
Junior Girls
A big fourth quarter helped Valley Springs build on the lead and claimed a 40-27 win over Western Grove.
Valley Springs built a 13-9 lead at the first break but Western Grove narrowed the deficit to a 17-16 Junior Lady Tiger lead at halftime.
Western Grove was held to two points in the third while Valley Springs scored seven points.
The Junior Lady Tigers began the fourth with a 24-18 lead and outscored the Junior Lady Warriors by a 16-9 difference to get the win.
Karyce Flud scored 15 points for Valley Springs. Aidan Gorton added 12, Camie Moore seven, Kamryn Miller five and Tinley Williams and Katy Henson two each.
Tara Yocham and Joshanna Middleton scored six apiece for the Junior Lady Warriors. Jailyn Jackson five, Kaleena Ricketts four, Sira Collins three, Ashton Gibson two and Anny Stewart one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.