LITTLE ROCK — A trip to the state volleyball tournament is a nice reward for the season.
However, Valley Springs wanted to stay longer than they did. The Lady Tigers were eliminated by Charleston in the first round of the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament.
The tourney is being held at Little Rock's Episcopal Collegiate High School.
Charleston won the contest, 25-21, 25-11, 25-27, 25-13.
Valley Springs fell behind, 21-7, in the second set of the match. Each team scored four more points over the rest of the set.
The No. 2 team from the 3A-North, Valley Springs, picked up momentum in the set.
It took some extra time, but Valley Springs defeated the gold-and-black Lady Tigers by two to force a fourth set.
Valley Springs ended the season with a 12-4 record.
The team tied for second place in the conference race with Rose Bud.
In the 3A-North District Tournament, Valley Springs downed the Lady Ramblers to force a rematch with Harding Academy.
Valley Springs won a set from Harding, but fell, 3-1.
Team members of Valley Springs this year are: Haylie Fry; Maura Moore; Shaye Baker; Chloe Avery; Makenzie Graves; Maggie Nelle; Madison McWhirter; Kamryn Miller; Katelynn Middleton; Brinkley Matlock; Emma Graddy; Rylie Yarbrough; Kiera Snow; and Tinley Wililams.
The team is coached by Shawna Woehl.
